Uganda: Museveni Vows Crackdown On Electoral Offenders in NRM Primaries, Urges Bazzukulu to Defend Party Legacy

21 July 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Tracey Kansiime

President Museveni has sounded a stern warning to what he described as "self-seekers" accused of polluting the recently concluded National Resistance Movement (NRM) party primaries.

In a strongly-worded message directed at fellow NRM members and the Bazzukulu (grandchildren), the President expressed dismay over reports of electoral fraud and vowed a firm response from state agencies.

Describing the NRM's legacy as one built on the blood and sacrifice of heroes and martyrs of the NRA and FRONASA, Museveni condemned individuals he said were eroding the party's reputation through acts of bribery, violence, and vote manipulation. "This is a heritage of martyrs and heroes... not self-seekers," he noted.

He revealed that security agencies have already begun investigating and arresting suspects involved in tampering with vote tallying. Eight individuals from various districts including Mayuge, Buyende, Kapchorwa, and Mbarara have been apprehended, with more under investigation.

In addition, Museveni announced the formation of a legal committee to scrutinise petitions arising from the disputed primaries and emphasised the need for evidence to help clean up the party.

He reaffirmed his commitment to restoring the NRM's integrity while safeguarding Uganda's broader democratic interests.

The letter signals a serious internal reckoning within the ruling party ahead of the 2026 general elections, with the President positioning himself as both a guardian of the movement's legacy and a reformer determined to purge internal corruption.

