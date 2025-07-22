Uganda: Museveni's New Title 'Ssemalungu' Draws Mixed Reactions

President Museveni's latest self-bestowed title, Ssemalungu, has stirred a heated public debate, with reactions ranging from political endorsement to linguistic skepticism and outright opposition.

Introduced in a recent letter addressed to NRM members and Ugandans, Museveni described the title as a reminder to the bazzukulu (grandchildren) of the bush war legacy that brought his government to power.

The move comes as the country gears up for another tense election season.

This is not the first time the President has adopted a symbolic title during an electoral period. In past campaigns, Museveni has styled himself as Ssaabalwanyi (chief fighter), Ssaabagabe (supreme ruler), and Jajja (grandfather).

Ssemalungu now becomes the latest addition to his growing list of political epithets.

Brandon Kintu, spokesperson for the NRM Parliamentary Caucus, defended the naming trend as a deliberate strategy to strengthen Museveni's personal brand.

"These names are part of his identity. Each one tells a story of leadership, legacy, and service," he said.

Kintu added that such rebranding tactics are likely to continue as long as Museveni remains politically active.

But opposition leaders have dismissed the move as politically manipulative. Nakaseke South MP Luttamaguzi Ssemakula accused the President of using such titles to intimidate voters rather than inspire them.

"This is not about identity or legacy. It's a tactic to distract people from the real issues of governance and service delivery," he argued.

Language experts have also weighed in. Veteran linguist and educator Aloysious Matovu Joy questioned the appropriateness of the title Ssemalungu, which traditionally refers to someone who has conquered deserts--an incongruous reference for a country with no deserts.

"There is a risk of linguistic distortion when such titles are introduced without proper explanation. Language carries power, and using it carelessly can mislead the public," he warned.

Matovu acknowledged that symbolic titles have long been used in politics to evoke emotional connections, but stressed that clarity is essential.

"Museveni is not the first and won't be the last to use symbolic language for political gain. But meaning must not be lost in the symbolism," he said.

As the 2026 general elections draw closer, the controversy around Ssemalungu highlights broader tensions between political branding and the public's desire for accountability.

Whether the title will resonate with voters or fade into obscurity remains to be seen.