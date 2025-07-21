Nigeria: Soludo's Wife Receives NMA Award for Championing Healthy Living

Awka — Dr. Nonye Soludo, wife of the Anambra State Governor and founder of the Healthy Living with Nonye Soludo Initiative, has been honoured with a merit award by the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) for her outstanding contributions to public health and wellness advocacy in the state.

The award was presented during the 2025 Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference of the NMA Anambra State chapter, held in Awka.

According to the association, Dr. Soludo received the award in recognition of her unwavering commitment to promoting healthy lifestyles and driving a transformative public health movement through her NGO. She was also praised for her consistent advocacy in child rights protection, maternal and infant health, and women's empowerment.

The NMA noted that through her widely followed platforms, Dr. Soludo has been championing wellness, nutrition, and practical health solutions, reaching thousands of people across Anambra and beyond.

Significantly, she was the only female honouree at the event, a recognition the NMA said reflects the exceptional impact of her health-focused initiatives since their inception over three years ago.

Receiving the award on her behalf, Dr. Afam Obidike, Anambra State Commissioner for Health and Coordinator of the Healthy Living Initiative, described the recognition as a strong encouragement for the First Lady to continue her mission of improving lives through health education and advocacy.

Dr. Obidike, who was also among the award recipients, commended the NMA for acknowledging the First Lady's efforts, noting that her work has revolutionized the concept and practice of healthy living across the state.