Nigerian Idol Winner, Purp Begins Post-Show Journey With Courtesy Visit

Following her victory on Sunday, Nigerian Idol Season 10 winner, Anu Agosa, popularly known as Purp, paid a courtesy visit to Rite Foods Limited, expressing gratitude for their ongoing support of the music competition.

Joined by the show's runner-up, Raymu, Purp commended Bigi's five-year sponsorship of Nigerian Idol, describing it as a platform that continues to unlock opportunities for aspiring talents across the country.

"This platform has changed my life," said the 25-year-old singer, who hails from Lagos. "From my early days in church choirs to theatre stages, I've always dreamt of moments like this and I'm deeply thankful."

Purp's journey to stardom is rooted in a strong musical background, shaped by gospel influences and a mother who led church choirs. Her performances throughout the season earned her not only the winning title but also a prize package including a brand-new SUV, ₦30 million in cash, a DStv Explora with a one-year premium subscription, and a recording contract.

Managing Director and CEO of Rite Foods Ltd, Seleem Adegunwa, welcomed Purp and reiterated the company's dedication to supporting youth empowerment and creative growth.

"We believe in platforms that reflect our values of innovation, excellence and accountability. Nigerian Idol is one of such platforms and we're proud to be nurturing tomorrow's icons," Adegunwa stated.

He applauded Purp's discipline and artistry, urging her to stay grounded and focused as her professional music career begins. "You've inspired a generation," he said. "Now the real journey begins, and you will always have us rooting for you."

Adegunwa also noted the brand's commitment to supporting initiatives that promote Nigerian talent both locally and globally, describing the company as a proudly Nigerian and globally minded organisation.

Speaking further, Purp described her victory as both humbling and inspiring. "Winning came as a surprise, but it's a reminder that hard work and passion always pay off. I'm grateful for this life-changing opportunity. This is just the beginning," she said.