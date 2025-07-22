Liberia: Forest Watchdog Groups Demand Probe Into Threats Against Anti-Deforestation Activist

Published: July 21, 2025

PAYNESVILLE, Montserrado County -- Two of Liberia's leading forest governance watchdogs are demanding an urgent investigation into alleged threats made by a senior government official against environmental activist Sampson Zammie, whose community-led campaign has exposed illegal deforestation in Grand Gedeh County.

In a joint press conference Monday, July 21, the National Union of Community Forest Development Committees (NUCFDCs) and the National Union of Community Forest Management Body (NUCFMB) expressed grave concern over remarks reportedly made by Grand Gedeh County Superintendent Alex C. Grant. The groups accused Grant of labeling Zammie a "fugitive" and threatening to have him arrested during a recent appearance on Forest Hour, a forest-focused radio program produced by the Liberian Forest Media Watch and broadcast on OK FM.

"This alarming rhetoric represents a direct threat to the safety of one of Liberia's foremost forest defenders," said Andrew Y.Y. Zelemen, Head of Secretariat of NUCFDCs. "Such statements chill civic action and undermine our shared fight against forest exploitation."

Zammie Targeted for Exposing Illegal Logging

Zammie, who serves as Chief Officer of the Bloquah Authorized Community Forest in Gbazon, has played a key role in documenting the illegal intrusion of foreign nationals into protected forest zones. His reports have helped raise national attention about activities in the Community Forest Management Agreement (CFMA) areas and the Forest Management Contract-K (FMC-K) region in Grand Gedeh.

"Mr. Zammie has risked his life to protect Liberia's forests," Zelemen said. "He's provided firsthand accounts of illegal logging and foreign encroachment in sensitive areas."

Groups Demand Independent Investigation

Calling the threats "a dangerous precedent," NUCFDCs and NUCFMB urged immediate action from the Ministry of Justice and other relevant authorities to launch an impartial probe into the superintendent's remarks. They warned that any harassment of forest defenders violates not only Liberia's constitution but also international environmental norms.

"We demand a full investigation and protection for Mr. Zammie," said Bonathan Walaka, Head of Secretariat of NUCFMB. "We cannot allow state power to be used to intimidate those who are working in the public interest."

Pressure Mounts to Safeguard Environmental Advocates

The groups emphasized that the safety of environmental campaigners is essential to the success of Liberia's community forestry program, which is designed to ensure sustainable forest use while empowering local populations. They cautioned that political interference and threats could derail years of hard-won progress.

"We will not stand by and watch forest defenders be criminalized," Walaka said. "Protecting our natural resources must be a shared national duty--not a trigger for persecution."

Rising Alarm Over Foreign Intrusion

The statement also underscored a growing sense of urgency among forest communities over increased foreign activity in protected areas. The groups say foreign operators--some acting under questionable licenses or without any permits--are accelerating deforestation and marginalizing local communities.

"We have alerted the Forestry Development Authority and other regulators, but the situation persists," the statement read. "And Zammie has been a linchpin in our documentation efforts."

National Unity Urged in Forest Fight

The organizations concluded by urging Liberians to stand with those on the frontlines of environmental defense and to reject any attempt to use public office as a weapon against civic voices.

"At a time when our forests are under siege, Liberia needs unity--not intimidation," Zelemen said. "We will defend Sampson Zammie with every legal tool at our disposal."