Liberian Woman Charged in U.S.$181k Cocaine Trafficking Case

A Liberian businesswoman who arrived from Bangkok with more than US$180,000 worth of cocaine stashed in her luggage has been formally charged with multiple drug offenses, authorities said Monday.

The Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) announced that Quita Dolo Kosso, 39, was arrested at Roberts International Airport on July 12 after disembarking Kenya Airways Flight #KQ887. Officers discovered 3.355 kilograms of cocaine allegedly concealed in her baggage. The narcotics have an estimated street value of US$181,008.

Kosso was charged July 21 and forwarded to the RIA Magisterial Court under Liberia's revised Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. Charges include trafficking and importation (Section 14.83), possession (14.89), sales and distribution (14.85), and criminal conspiracy (Section 10.2) -- all non-bailable under Liberian law.

The LDEA said Kosso became ill while in custody and was treated at the John F. Kennedy Medical Center following a request from her legal team, led by Cllr. Lafayette Gould and Julius R. Addy. Her medical records have been filed with the agency.

Kosso's arrest adds to a growing list of high-profile interdictions as Liberia intensifies its crackdown on cross-border narcotics smuggling.

"The LDEA remains unyielding in its mission to dismantle transnational drug trafficking networks," the agency said in a statement, urging the public to allow the judiciary to handle the matter impartially.

Authorities also confirmed that Kosso's case is part of broader investigations that include alleged drug smuggler Tony Obi, as the LDEA continues its offensive against narcotics syndicates exploiting Liberian ports of entry.