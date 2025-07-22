Nigeria Taking Steps to Commercialise Phytomedicines - Official

Phytomedicines, also known as herbal or botanical medicines, are plant-based products used in the treatment and prevention of diseases.

The Director-General of the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD), Obi Adigwe, says the federal government is now taking concrete steps to develop and commercialise phytomedicines in Nigeria.

Mr Adigwe said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja, describing the current administration's efforts as a clear departure from years of neglect and lip service.

According to him, the government has demonstrated seriousness by setting up a ministerial committee on the development and commercialisation of phytomedicines, with NIPRD appointed to lead the process.

While rooted in traditional practices, they are increasingly validated through scientific research to ensure their efficacy and safety.

Mr Adigwe highlighted that an estimated 70 to 75 per cent of Nigerians relied on phytomedicines such as 'agbo, magani, and ogwu igbo' when ill.

He said in spite of the widespread usage, the sector had previously received inadequate institutional support.

"For a long time, phytomedicines only got lip service, but this administration is taking bold, concrete steps.

"I must commend the Ministers of Health for driving this vision," he said.

The D-G pointed to NIPRD's track record, including developing a sickle cell remedy from indigenous plants.

He also highlighted the institute's leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic, when it conducted the world's first scientific analysis of the controversial COVID Organics herbal preparation.

"That particular product put Nigeria on the map in terms of science and ensured that millions of dollars were not wasted on a product without scientific backing," Mr Adigwe said.

He noted that the newly constituted committee comprised stakeholders from academia, the pharmaceutical industry, traditional medicine practitioners, public service, and the diaspora.

Mr Adigwe said that the composition reflected a multi-sectoral, whole-of-government approach aligned with President Bola Tinubu's presidential initiative to unlock the healthcare value chain (PVAC).

"We are not just developing products in isolation.

"We're integrating agriculture, small and medium enterprises, trade and investment, foreign partnerships, everything that can make phytomedicines a catalyst for health and economic development," he explained.

Mr Adigwe emphasised that countries like China and India had effectively used phytomedicines to boost both public health and industrial growth.

Nigeria, he said, could do the same with the right mix of policy support, research investment, and philanthropy.

He called on wealthy Nigerians to emulate global examples of philanthropic funding in health research.

"We have billionaires here with the same capacity as John Rockefeller.

"Instead of limiting philanthropy to food handouts, they can invest in scientific research that benefits future generations," he said.

Mr Adigwe added that the framework being developed would benefit not just NIPRD but also Nigeria's more than 200 universities, more than 150 local pharmaceutical manufacturers, and millions of Nigerians who rely on traditional remedies.

To promote inclusiveness, he said the committee was collecting data nationwide and encouraging input from scientists and citizens who use traditional medicine.

"If you've used 'agbo or ogwu igbo', your opinion counts.

"We have a questionnaire on the NIPRD website, www.niprd.gov.ng, and we want every Nigerian to participate," Mr Adigwe said.

