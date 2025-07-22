Nigeria: Tinubu to Inaugurate College of Petroleum Studies Kaduna

22 July 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been commended for granting the College of Petroleum and Energy Studies in Kaduna (CPESK) a provisional license to operate as a private postgraduate university.

Governor Uba Sani, who praised Tinubu when the executive secretary of the Petroleum Technology Development Fund, Ahmad Galadima Aminu, paid him a courtesy call on Monday, disclosed that President Tinubu has accepted to commission the college later this month.

"We cannot make progress in a fast-changing and complex society if we fail to develop local capacity. This College, if well supported, has the potential of developing local manpower that will change the face of Nigeria's Petroleum Industry," Sani added.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary, Ahmad Galadima Aminu, said his team visited Governor Sani to brief him on the progress made toward the college's launch.

Aminu said that the College of Petroleum and Energy Studies, Kaduna, will admit its first cohort of PhD students in September 2025.

A total of 3,702 applications were received by the PTDF for the Split-Site PhD Programme. Currently, screening and interviews are ongoing, and successful candidates will soon be admitted into five faculties," he added.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.