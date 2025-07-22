Nigeria: Tinubu to Inaugurate College of Petroleum Studies Kaduna

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been commended for granting the College of Petroleum and Energy Studies in Kaduna (CPESK) a provisional license to operate as a private postgraduate university.

Governor Uba Sani, who praised Tinubu when the executive secretary of the Petroleum Technology Development Fund, Ahmad Galadima Aminu, paid him a courtesy call on Monday, disclosed that President Tinubu has accepted to commission the college later this month.

"We cannot make progress in a fast-changing and complex society if we fail to develop local capacity. This College, if well supported, has the potential of developing local manpower that will change the face of Nigeria's Petroleum Industry," Sani added.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary, Ahmad Galadima Aminu, said his team visited Governor Sani to brief him on the progress made toward the college's launch.

Aminu said that the College of Petroleum and Energy Studies, Kaduna, will admit its first cohort of PhD students in September 2025.

A total of 3,702 applications were received by the PTDF for the Split-Site PhD Programme. Currently, screening and interviews are ongoing, and successful candidates will soon be admitted into five faculties," he added.