Nigeria Aligns With Global Goals in HIV, Hepatitis Control Drive

The National AIDS, Viral Hepatitis and STIs Control Programme (NASCP) has announced a series of impactful interventions during the second quarter of 2025, aimed at accelerating Nigeria's progress toward eliminating HIV, viral hepatitis, and other sexually transmitted infections.

The director and national coordinator of NASCP, Dr Adebobola Bashorun, said the programme, under the Department of Public Health, Federal Ministry of Health, has intensified its efforts to strengthen the health system and expand access to critical health services.

One of the key highlights of the quarter was the Quarterly Expanded National PMTCT Review Meeting, which brought together key stakeholders to evaluate progress in the prevention of mother-to-child transmission (PMTCT) of HIV.

The meeting reinforced Nigeria's alignment with the Global Alliance to End AIDS in Children by 2030 and emphasised the country's commitment to protecting maternal and child health.

In a bid to sustain access to life-saving treatment, NASCP also spearheaded the National HIV Products Quantification Exercise, a strategic process to assess commodity needs and streamline procurement and distribution timelines. This comes as Nigeria prepares to introduce a new first-line HIV treatment regimen, which promises improved efficacy and patient outcomes.

Further strengthening its data systems, the programme finalised the review of national HIV monitoring and evaluation (M&E) tools. This update ensures that Nigeria's HIV data aligns with international standards and supports evidence-based decision-making at all levels of care.

In the area of viral hepatitis, NASCP held a series of strategic coordination meetings with partners and initiated state-level dialogues to advance targeted hepatitis response plans.

NASCP launched the Advancing Integrated Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) Project, demonstrating a commitment to an integrated approach. The landmark initiative connects HIV prevention with family planning, maternal health, gender-based violence response, and adolescent health services, creating a unified service delivery model in line with Universal Health Coverage goals.

At the policy and funding level, NASCP engaged with the Global Fund Country Team to review and align on grant adjustment strategies, ensuring that critical HIV programmes remain effective and sustainable amid evolving global funding challenges.

Dr. Bashorun said, "These efforts reflect NASCP's commitment to transforming health systems and ensuring no one is left behind. Through strategic partnerships, innovation, and community-driven action, Nigeria is moving closer to epidemic control and a future of equitable, people-centred healthcare."