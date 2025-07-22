Nigeria: 2027 - 'I Won't Sleepwalk Into Any Coalition', Says Obi's Ex-Running Mate Datti

The vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections, Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, has cautioned against what he described as "sleepwalking into political arrangements" without due diligence.

Dr. Yusuf Baba-Ahmed also reaffirmed his loyalty to the Labour Party and distanced himself from recent coalition talks involving opposition figures.

Speaking at the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the Julius Abure-led faction of the party on Monday, Baba-Ahmed addressed growing speculation about possible mergers and alliances among opposition parties aiming to unseat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

"Yes, I still remain in the Labour Party. I am not one to sleepwalk into any political arrangement," he declared.

While acknowledging the urgency of removing what he called a "misruling" APC government, Baba-Ahmed warned that Nigerians must be more concerned with what comes after regime change, not just the act of achieving it.

"I call on all well-meaning politicians and members of the Labour Party not to sleepwalk and allow themselves to walk into something they are not comfortable with," he counselled.

Baba-Ahmed added, "I note again that the coalition genuinely plans and intends to vote out the misruling All Progressives Congress (APC). However, the government that follows is even more important than the act of removing the government itself."

Referencing Nigeria's political history, Baba-Ahmed warned of repeating past mistakes where leadership transitions failed to deliver progress.

"A government was removed, and what followed was a disaster," he said. "So I am saying that I am more of the opinion that the kind of government we form is more important, not just the act of removing APC."

He praised the resilience and accomplishments of the Labour Party, emphasising that its role in Nigeria's political evolution cannot be dismissed or traded for short-term alliances.

"Labour Party is not a party to walk away from; the successes, the history that the Labour Party of Nigeria is unique and unprecedented," he said.

"We presented clear records and evidence of 10 million votes scored in the last election, thereafter reduced to 6.1 million votes, and for that, the Labour Party is not a party to walk away from."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He went on to condemn what he termed internal sabotage, regional politicking, and the quiet erosion of democratic values in Nigeria, emphasising that national healing requires focusing on unity and reform, not more political chaos.

"The act of state capture is a more onerous task than causing disunity and disaffection among and within political parties," Baba-Ahmed warned.

"After the tragedy of 2023, Nigeria was promised good governance, yet we continue to experience unrelenting, underhand politics going on within the country, between regions and within parties."

Calling himself a "peacemaker" and a "loyal party member," he promised to continue advocating for internal stability, strategic planning, and meaningful reform within the Labour Party and the broader opposition movement.

His comments came amid increasing political realignments ahead of the 2027 elections and growing calls for a united opposition front.