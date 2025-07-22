Nigeria: Mohammed Babangida Denies Rejecting Tinubu's Appointment

The Newly Appointed Chairman of the Bank of Agriculture (BOA), Mohammed Babangida, has debunked a fake letter, stating that he didn't reject President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's appointment.

Mohammed described the letter circulated yesterday as "fake news."

The son of the former Nigerian military President said he had never declined President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's appointment.

The letter that was in circulation on social media yesterday attracted mixed reactions from the Public and generated controversy.

In another stride, a statement emerged after the letter declining the appointment, indicating that he had accepted the appointment.

But when LEADERSHIP asked him about his clarification on the letter declining the appointment, he simply said, "fake News."

He said the story was concocted by some disgruntled elements peddling fake news, saying, "It is a concocted story from disgruntled elements. I am ready to serve."

LEADERSHIP further findings also revealed that Mohammed Babangida's telephone number was not contained in the letter, and his signature appended to the letter was not his.

It was learnt that Mohammed was advised to publicly accept the appointment following the emergence of the purported letter declining it.