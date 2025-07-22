Nigeria: Zamfara Establishes Small Claims Courts to Boost Business Climate

Gusau — -- launches Five Courts, Amends Laws to Attract Investment

In a strategic move to invigorate its economic landscape, the Zamfara State Government has unveiled sweeping legal and institutional reforms aimed at improving the ease of doing business, including the establishment of five Small Claims Courts to expedite commercial dispute resolution.

The development was announced on Monday during a town hall meeting on the State Action on Business Enabling Reforms (SABER), organized by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), and held at the Dr. Garba Nadama Hall, JB Yakubu Secretariat, in Gusau.

Speaking at the event, the Deputy Governor of Zamfara State, Mallam Mani Mummuni, affirmed the state's commitment to economic transformation through regulatory and legislative overhauls.

"The Zamfara State Government has embraced this crucial Federal Government initiative by forming the State Ease of Doing Business Council. We have also domesticated the initiative through the SABER framework," Mummuni stated.

According to him, the reforms cover key areas such as land administration, tax simplification, infrastructure expansion, business incentives, and dispute resolution mechanisms.

"One of the most notable outcomes is the creation of five dedicated Small Claims Courts with specific practice directions. These courts are designed to fast-track the resolution of business-related cases and create a more secure environment for entrepreneurs and investors," he added.

Sani Bukkuyum, the state's PEBEC Focal Person and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Budget and Planning, emphasized the importance of stakeholder participation, urging attendees to propose solutions that will further improve the state's business climate.

"Let us build a future-oriented Zamfara, where businesses thrive and development is inclusive and sustainable," he urged.

The forum also featured goodwill messages from other senior officials. Aminu Guraguri, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Commerce, applauded the initiative, highlighting the critical role of public-private collaboration in economic growth.

Hajiya Saadatu Abdu Gusau, Permanent Secretary of the Donor and Multilateral Agency Coordination Office, described the reforms as timely, noting Zamfara's untapped potential in both human and natural resources.

"With the right policies, strategic partnerships, and institutional reforms, Zamfara can unlock its full economic potential," she said.

Stakeholders at the forum underscored the urgency of reducing bureaucratic red tape, restoring investor confidence, and fostering a transparent regulatory environment.

They expressed optimism that the new measures will place Zamfara on the national map as an emerging hub for commerce, investment, and inclusive development.

"By working together, we can streamline processes and implement bold, forward-thinking policies that will position Zamfara as a model of economic growth and prosperity in Nigeria," the officials concluded.