Africa: Senegal Join East African Trio for Four-Nation CHAN Warm-Up Tournament

Defending champions Senegal have been confirmed as the fourth team in a crucial preparatory tournament ahead of the 2024 TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN), set to take place in East Africa.

The West African giants step in as late replacements for Congo Brazzaville, who pulled out of the mini-tournament due to logistical challenges.

The event will be staged from 21 to 27 July in Arusha, Tanzania, and features CHAN 2024 co-hosts Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania.

Organised under the auspices of CECAFA, the four-team competition is designed to offer vital match practice for the participating sides less than two weeks before CHAN kicks off on 2 August.

Yusuf Mossi, Competitions Director at the Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA), said the inclusion of Senegal enhances the competitive level of the warm-up event.

"It is unfortunate Congo Brazzaville withdrew because of some logistical challenges, but having Senegal come in to take part will give our teams Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania a real test of a team from another zone," Mossi said.

"It is very good that this tournament is played because it will give coaches chances to test several players and also get teams to gain a lot of match fitness because most of the leagues ended several weeks ago."

The mini-tournament will adopt a round-robin format, with each team playing three matches.

Kenya will open the competition against regional rivals Uganda on 21 July. Hosts Tanzania face Senegal a day later.

On 24 July, Uganda play Senegal while Kenya lock horns with Tanzania.

The tournament wraps up on 27 July with Kenya facing Senegal and Uganda battling the Taifa Stars.

The 2024 CHAN finals will be held across three East African countries - Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania - from 2 to 30 August, featuring national teams composed exclusively of players who play in their respective domestic leagues.