Africa: On the Road to Glory - Morocco Face Ghana, South Africa Reignite Rivalry With Nigeria

Only four teams remain. The group stage filtered the hopefuls, the quarterfinals tightened the field, and now the elite stand tall. The final four of the CAF TotalEnergies Women's Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2024 showcases the continent's finest, a host nation propelled by a rare wave of home support, a Ghanaian side on a mission, the reigning champions still standing, and the historical giant with an unmatched pedigree.

On Tuesday, two high-stakes semifinals take center stage, Morocco vs Ghana at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat and South Africa vs Nigeria in the cauldron of Stade Larbi Zaouli in Casablanca.

Morocco vs Ghana: Ambition Meets Determination

Three years ago, Morocco reached the final on home soil, reigniting national pride in women's football. In 2025, the Atlas Lionesses have matured, stronger and more composed. With a packed Olympic Stadium behind them, Jorge Vilda's side has shown new-found maturity. Their 3-1 quarterfinal win over Mali, powered by an Ibtissam Jraïdi brace, reinforced their momentum. "This team knows how to endure and strike at the right time. There's chemistry, there's soul," said Vilda post-match.

However, a different challenge awaits. Ghana has maintained relentless intensity throughout the tournament. The Black Queens, led by goalkeeper Cynthia Konlan, hero of their penalty shootout win against Algeria (0-0, 4-2 on penalties)--are a team on a mission. Head coach Kim Björkegren has been clear: "This team has been underestimated for too long. We want to shake things up."

In the group stage, Ghana emerged from a tough pool with South Africa, Mali, and Tanzania, conceding just two goals and finishing with four points. They've since ridden a wave of self-belief, exemplified by playmaker Alice Kusi and the energetic Chantelle Boye--a mix of experience and fierce ambition.

Statistically, Morocco boasts one of the tournament's best attacks (10 goals in four matches), while Ghana holds the best defensive record (only two goals conceded). The matchup is finely balanced. Home advantage might tilt the scales, but Ghana remains unfazed. "Playing the host nation is exciting, not pressure," Kusi smiled.

South Africa vs Nigeria: A Final Before the Final

This is a classic rivalry, one etched into the very fabric of the CAF TotalEnergies Women's AFCON. Nigeria has impressed with its discipline: three group wins, four goals scored, none conceded, and a commanding 5-0 quarterfinal demolition of Zambia. Within a cohesive squad, full-back Michelle Alozie and midfielder Rasheedat Ajibade have stood out, while Esther Okoronkwo, the tournament's top assist provider with three, continues to rise.

On the other side, Desiree Ellis has instilled her methodical approach. South Africa faced hurdles but endured. After a 1-1 group draw with Tanzania, they edged Senegal on penalties (0-0, 4-1) in the quarterfinals, thanks to the brilliance of goalkeeper Andile Dlamini.

Still, there's more to this team than meets the eye. Jermaine Seoposenwe, Hildah Magaia, and Lebogang Ramalepe are all capable of turning the game on its head. The possession-heavy style that once seemed toothless now looks sharper, and the squad seems to be reliving the spirit of their 2022 triumph. "There's a fire, a collective memory. We know what this match means. We know what it takes to beat Nigeria," Ellis insisted.

By the numbers, Nigeria dominates most categories: best attack (nine goals), best defense (no goals conceded). However, their most recent meeting in the CAF Women's AFCON ended in a 2-1 victory for South Africa.

The final four of this 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations encapsulates everything promising about African women's football. Morocco dreams of its first title. Ghana seeks a return to glory. South Africa eyes back-to-back crowns. Nigeria is out to remind everyone who's boss.