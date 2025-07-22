Morocco/Burkina Faso: Burkina Faso Begin CHAN Training Camp in Morocco With Two Friendlies Against Hosts

Burkina Faso's A' national team have ramped up preparations for their CHAN 2024 campaign with a high-stakes training camp in Morocco, which includes two scheduled friendlies against the Moroccan A' team--starting with a crucial test on Saturday, 19 July at 17:00 GMT.

The Stallions A', originally due to hold their pre-tournament camp in Cameroon, made a late strategic switch to Morocco to take advantage of world-class facilities at the Mohamed VI Sports Complex and superior logistical arrangements.

The shift signals a bold intent from head coach Issa Balboné and the Burkinabe Football Federation as the team chases continental glory at the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship.

Friday's session saw the squad train on the pristine turf of the Moroccan facility, with Balboné placing heavy emphasis on tactical drills, building cohesion and refining the team's collective rhythm.

The friendly matches against Morocco's home-based national side are expected to serve as pivotal tune-ups.

With two weeks until their opening Group B clash against hosts Tanzania on 2 August in Dar es Salaam, Balboné views these fixtures as the final proving ground for his players.

Group B is shaping up as one of the most unpredictable of CHAN 2024.

Alongside Tanzania, Burkina Faso will face CHAN veterans Madagascar, rising West African contenders Mauritania, and debutants Central African Republic.

The 25-man squad selected for the tournament combines experience with raw domestic talent, carefully drawn from the top-performing clubs in the Burkinabe Premier League.

Each position has been reinforced to ensure tactical flexibility and resilience across the month-long tournament.

For Balboné, who is overseeing Burkina Faso's debut campaign at CHAN, the Morocco camp offers more than training sessions--it's a final opportunity to instil belief, sharpen combinations and forge a competitive identity ahead of the continental showpiece.

The team is expected to conclude their Moroccan camp just days before departing for Dar es Salaam, where their tournament kicks off on 2 August at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.