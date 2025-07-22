Liberia: FC Fassell Accuse Coach Ivan Minnaert of Contract Breach After Vipers SC Move

- FC Fassell is crying foul after its head coach, Ivan Jacky Minnaert, abruptly resigned just three months after leading the club to its first Liberian Premier League title--only to surface days later as the new manager of Ugandan side Vipers SC.

The Liberian champions issued a strongly worded statement condemning Minnaert's July 14 departure, which was communicated via WhatsApp. The club described his resignation as a breach of contract and a violation of professional ethics.

"This conduct undermines the laws of contract, football regulations, best practices, and the principles of professionalism that FC Fassell stands for," the statement read. "The club had fully honored all its contractual obligations in good faith."

Minnaert had signed a three-year deal with Fassell in April 2025. His exit has not only blindsided the club but also cast a shadow over its preseason preparations for continental football.

Club Vows to Pursue Legal Remedy

In its statement, FC Fassell said it has already taken initial steps to resolve the matter internally but warned that it would escalate the issue to relevant sporting bodies if a settlement cannot be reached.

The club has notified domestic and international football authorities, arguing that Minnaert's move to Vipers SC violates the terms of his still-active contract with Fassell. The club stopped short of confirming whether it would pursue the case at the FIFA Dispute Resolution Chamber or the Court of Arbitration for Sport but said all legal avenues remain on the table.

"Coach Minnaert's actions show disregard for our efforts to build a professional club environment in Liberia," said a senior club official, who asked not to be named due to the sensitivity of ongoing consultations. "It's not just about FC Fassell--it's about upholding integrity in African football."

From Champion to Controversy

Minnaert leaves Fassell on a high, having guided the club to its historic 2024-25 Liberian Premier League title. Fassell finished the season 11 points clear of their nearest rivals, Heaven Eleven FC, and were widely praised for their tactical discipline and consistency under the Belgian's leadership.

His quick appointment at Vipers SC has fueled speculation that negotiations were already underway prior to his resignation--a claim the club says reinforces its case for breach of contract.

The coach, who has yet to speak publicly about his departure from Fassell, cited "personal reasons" in his message to club officials announcing his resignation.

Seasoned Coach with Pan-African Track Record

Minnaert is no stranger to African football. Prior to his stint in Liberia, he led Al-Ittihad Tripoli to the Libyan championship in the 2020-21 season. His resume also includes managerial roles with Djoliba AC in Mali, AFC Leopards in Kenya, and two stints at Rwanda's Rayon Sports FC. He began his coaching career in Europe with Unión Estepona CF and CD San Roque in Spain.

While his tactical credentials are widely respected, the manner of his departure from Fassell has drawn criticism, with some fans questioning the ethics of a coach walking away from a signed agreement with no public explanation.

Fassell Moves On, Focuses on Future

Despite the disruption, Fassell says it remains committed to stability and progress. Club officials say they are in the process of identifying a new head coach and remain focused on preparations for the CAF Champions League campaign.

"We will continue to uphold the highest standards and safeguard the integrity of the game," the club said. "FC Fassell is bigger than any one individual."