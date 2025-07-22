Liberia: Rep. Gahr Delivers New Road Equipment Worth $420k to Margibi District #5

- Cheers erupted across Margibi County's District #5 over the weekend as Representative Clarence Gahr delivered two brand-new earth-moving machines -- a bulldozer and a motor grader -- to support development efforts in the district.

The equipment, valued at US$420,000, is intended to improve road connectivity in the largely rural and mountainous Gibi District, where residents rely heavily on farming but face limited access to markets due to poor road conditions.

"I'm not just happy that I brought yellow machines," Rep. Gahr told reporters. "I'm happy that I will now be able to drive to places I used to walk for hours to reach. I promised my people I would drive to them one day, and today, I've achieved that."

Gahr said the acquisition of the machines fulfills one of his major 2017 campaign promises. He emphasized that road development has long been a priority, given the critical need for accessible routes in remote farming communities.

The announcement was met with celebration by residents, including youth, women, and elders, who described it as a "dream come true."

"This is a blessing," said Rose Kemoh, a Weala resident. "Let God give him long life. Being a lawmaker should not limit him -- he is doing great things."

Cecelia Edwards, an elderly resident, highlighted the importance of road improvements, especially during the rainy season. "When it rains, the water fills the road. Cars and motorbikes can't even pass," she said. "This has been a serious problem for us."

Youth leader Anthony Kollie echoed similar sentiments. "Once the roads are connected, people can easily take their produce to the market. These machines will boost agriculture," he noted.

Rep. Gahr also revealed that his initial attempt to procure equipment was derailed by a fraudulent transaction in which he paid US$138,000 to a company for two used machines that were never delivered. The case is currently before the Civil Law Court.

"Despite the setback, I decided to invest in brand-new equipment for the sake of development," Gahr said. "I'm committed to doing everything possible to uplift the people of District #5.