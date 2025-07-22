Liberia: Baby Injured in Rock Attack By Mentally Ill Man in Harper

- A two-month-old baby is recovering from a serious head injury after being struck with a rock during a violent outburst by a man believed to be mentally ill, reigniting public outcry over Maryland County's lack of mental health services and institutional safeguards.

The incident occurred on Revy Street in Harper, where the suspect, identified as Diamond Tweh, allegedly stormed the yard of infant Abu Sidiki Jalloh's family wielding a knife. According to the baby's mother, Naomi Neufville, Tweh initially tried to stab her younger brother but fled after she repelled him--only to return moments later and hurl a rock that struck the baby just above his right eye.

"I don't know what kind of bad luck this is," Neufville said tearfully. "He came back and threw a rock right at my baby's face."

Neighbors quickly intervened, subdued Tweh, and turned him over to the Liberia National Police. The child was rushed to a nearby health facility for treatment and is currently recovering.

Repeat Offender, Broken System

Eyewitnesses say Tweh had been displaying erratic and threatening behavior for days before the attack--brandishing a cutlass, harassing women, and creating fear in the community. Though he was briefly detained by police earlier, he was released within hours, prompting widespread anger over what residents see as a systemic failure to protect the public.

"I'm shocked they didn't keep him locked up for even a few days," said one resident. "Now a baby is scarred for life."

Police have since charged Tweh with aggravated assault, though authorities acknowledge his unstable mental condition complicates the case. According to a charge sheet filed on July 16 by the infant's father, Shiref Jalloh--who had just returned from Monrovia when the attack occurred--Tweh was caught holding two rocks and admitted to throwing one at the child.

During interrogation, Tweh admitted to the act but claimed he did not intend to harm the infant. He remains in custody awaiting trial.

Not an Isolated Case

The attack comes less than a week after another violent incident along the Harper-Pleebo Highway, where a three-year-old was reportedly killed by a mentally ill man wielding a cutlass. The back-to-back tragedies have laid bare the region's glaring lack of mental health infrastructure.

J.J. Dossen Memorial Hospital, the area's main referral hospital, lacks a dedicated psychiatric unit, and Maryland County has no residential mental health facility. Families often care for mentally ill relatives at home, without access to medication or medical supervision--conditions that have left communities vulnerable to violent and unpredictable outbursts.

While NGOs like Partners in Health have supported mental health programs in parts of Liberia, local residents say Harper and its surrounding communities remain dangerously underserved.

'We Can't Keep Living Like This'

"This is not just about one man or one family," a community elder said. "It's about how we as a country continue to ignore mental health and leave communities exposed to preventable tragedies."

Residents are now calling on the Liberian government to take urgent action: the establishment of a mental health center in Maryland County, consistent psychiatric evaluations, mobile intervention teams, and public education campaigns to address stigma and promote early intervention.

"We're thankful our baby survived," Neufville said. "But what if next time, the child doesn't? The government needs to protect us--especially the children. We can't keep living like this."