Liberia: Soul Clinic Athletic Club Wins 2025 Laf National Clubs Championship

Monrovia — Soul Clinic Athletic Club has emerged as the champion of the 2025 Liberia Athletics Federation (LAF) National Clubs Championship, finishing ahead of 11 other athletic clubs that participated in the competition held over the weekend at the Samuel Kanyon Doe (SKD) Sports Complex in Paynesville.

Fast Track Athletic Club placed second, while Liberty Athletic Club secured the third position in a tournament that drew over 200 athletes from across the country.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with FrontPage Africa, LAF Competition Director Kokurlo Roberts praised the level of participation and competition during this year's edition. He disclosed that 75 athletes won individual events ranging from 100 meters to 500 meters, as well as field events including the long jump and shot put.

"The first, second, and third winners of the 2025 LAF National Clubs Championship received trophies," Roberts said. "Additionally, individual athletes who won events were awarded medals. Those who performed exceptionally well will be called by the LAF to join the national team for further training and development to represent Liberia in future international competitions."

Roberts also commended the turnout of both athletes and spectators, highlighting the presence of parents who came to watch their children compete.

"We are impressed with the high turnout of over 200 athletes from our 12 member clubs. It was also encouraging to see so many parents in attendance, witnessing firsthand the athletic progress their children are making," he noted.

He encouraged the public to continue supporting the athletes and to attend future events, stating that such engagements help boost morale and promote the growth of athletics in Liberia.

The LAF National Clubs Championship is one of the federation's flagship events, designed to scout and develop grassroots athletic talent across the country.