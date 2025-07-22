Liberia: Weah Pays Tribute to Late President Buhari

Former Liberian President George Manneh Weah has paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as "a great friend of Liberia and a pillar of stability in the region."

Weah, who is currently in Nigeria, made the remarks on Wednesday during a solemn visit to Abuja, where he signed the official Book of Condolence at the Nigerian State House in honor of Buhari, who died on July 13 at the age of 82 after a prolonged illness.

"President Buhari was not just a leader of Nigeria--he was a leader of the region," Weah told journalists after the ceremony. "His legacy in supporting democratic institutions and regional stability will not be forgotten. I came here to pay homage to a great African statesman."

The late President Buhari, who governed Nigeria between 2015 and 2023, was laid to rest on Tuesday in his hometown of Daura, Katsina State, following Islamic rites. Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led a week-long national mourning in his honor, as tributes poured in from across the African continent and beyond.

In a separate statement released from Monrovia on the day of Buhari's passing, Weah hailed the former Nigerian leader as a "steadfast partner" who played a vital role in Liberia's post-war democratic consolidation. He specifically highlighted Buhari's involvement during Liberia's 2017 democratic transition, which led to the peaceful transfer of power--marking the country's first such transition in over seven decades.

"President Buhari stood firmly for good governance, regional peace, and the fight against corruption," Weah said. "He was instrumental in Liberia's democratic journey and remained committed to strengthening ECOWAS and other regional frameworks for peace."

Weah also reflected on his personal relationship with Buhari, describing their interactions as both cordial and constructive. He cited numerous bilateral and multilateral engagements that fostered deeper cooperation between Liberia and Nigeria during his time in office.

"We are here to honor a man whose leadership transcended borders and whose legacy will continue to inspire generations," Weah remarked.

As part of his visit, Weah also met with Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, where they discussed regional cooperation and reinforced the historic cultural and diplomatic ties between Liberia and Nigeria.

President Buhari's death has triggered a wave of condolences from current and former African leaders, all acknowledging his pivotal role in shaping West African diplomacy, his firm stance against military coups, and his promotion of anti-corruption reforms across Nigeria.

Having previously served as Nigeria's military head of state between 1983 and 1985, Buhari returned to power through democratic elections in 2015 and presided over one of the continent's largest economies during a time of significant internal and regional challenges.

Weah's tribute adds to the growing chorus of African voices recognizing Buhari not just as a national leader, but as a continental figure whose contributions to peace, governance, and regional unity will remain a lasting legacy.