Liberia: MOE Approves Dark Freedom As Supplementary Text Book

The Ministry of Education (MoE), through the Center of Excellence for Curriculum Development and Textbooks Research has finally granted approval to the utilization of Dark Freedom as supplementary reader for history lessons in ALL senior high schools across Liberia.

The MoE, in its endorsement letter qualifying the book, encourages the general public, researchers and government officials to also read Dark Freedom and get an independent understanding and thinking of our ugly past which has and continues to hunt us as people and nation.

The approval letter further indicates," Dark Freedom is a must-read content, given the historical analysis of the true nature and devastation of the war, which has eroded and dislodged the very fabrics of the Liberian economy, culture and history. Truly, we are wrangling under hostile conditions, looming poverty and disunity coupled with corruptions- vices which are the ripple effects of the war."

The letter stresses further," The re-emergence of the Liberian nation requires the prolific reading of this text, developing the spirit of true Liberia, where peace, unity and cohesiveness based on the change of minds and attitudes for the rebirth of a new nation and a renewed people for national progress is imperative."

The letter states, " As per this Center"s protocol relating to the qualification and acceptance of all manuscripts and consideration as text, it's mandatory that technical review or analysis is conducted relative to the contents and its contextualization with the National curriculum. Predicated on the above, a thorough analysis of the book's contents was conducted, ensuring all literary qualifications and technical content relating to the civil war and its effects are aligned, thus meeting historical perspective.

In a joyous mood upon receipt of the approval note, Mr. Shelton Gonkerwon who's also an author of three other books, described the endorsement of his book as a milestone and promised to gain a bigger space on the platform of Liberian writers.

Gonkerwon who's commonly known as 'Living Socrates" given his proverbial and poetic ingenuity is appealing to all Liberians at home abroad as well as all well-wishers to support him achieve his dream of making Liberia great in the world of writers.

He described the book as a moon that's about to give birth to stars, meaning that all other literary materials in his possession are about equally rising soon.

He concluded," please support me in cash and kind through this mobile# 0886526186. Your kind contribution will go a long way in shaping my dream in placing Liberia on the map of creative writers.