In a bold display of unity and philanthropy, over 50 local organizations--including leading civil society groups, NGOs, and private sector partners--gathered yesterday at SMART Liberia's office in Monrovia for the official launch of Liberia Giving Month 2025. This nationwide campaign aims to spark a lasting culture of giving by raising visibility and resources for Liberian CSOs and NGOs through the innovative Radar platform.

At the heart of the launch was a stirring testimony from Mr. Mohammed Kerkulah, Founder & CEO of GonetAfrica and Gonet Academy. With palpable passion, Mr. Kerkulah shared the mission and journey of GonetAfrica--an institution built to equip, empower, and elevate young Liberians through practical skills training, professional development, and leadership growth.

Over the past four years, GonetAfrica has trained more than 3,000 professionals (a majority being women) across all 15 counties in Liberia--a contribution to national development that he characterizes as both inspiring and urgent.

"It is through focused investments in people that nations truly grow. But growth requires resources--training, infrastructure, mentorship," he told the audience. Mr. Kerkulah spoke candidly about the organization's key challenges: resource constraints, limited funding for scale operations, and a need for strategic partnerships.

His message was clear: Liberia Giving Month offers a timely opportunity for individuals and institutions to invest in Ghana Africa's transformation. "Each donation, each partnership, turns aspiration into action. Your giving fuels skills, opens doors, and shapes futures."

The launch also featured remarks from SMART Liberia's Executive Director, who emphasized that Radar--a digital giving directory--serves as a vital bridge between donors and deserving CSOs. Radar showcases verified causes, cultivates transparency, and helps donors track the impact of their generosity.

Liberia Giving Month follows similar global movements, including #GivingTuesday, but adapts to local realities through uniquely Liberian platforms and emphasis. The campaign will conclude on August 31, with virtual events, donor spotlights, and impact stories featured weekly across SMART Liberia's channels.

Other speakers included representatives from Women in Tech, the Liberia Education Network, and youth empowerment networks--all unified around the call to end the resource gap that hinders civil society's impact.

As the launch drew to a close, Mr. Kerkulah highlighted specific areas where contributions could make immediate difference: Sponsorship of scholarships and training bursaries for youth and women.

He also spoke about funding to scale Gonet Academy's virtual learning lab for remote and rural learners, and support for digital literacy bootcamps and professional mentorship programs.

The room buzzed with energy as leaders from diverse sectors committed to partnering in next-level giving initiatives. Local business executives pledged resources, and civic groups registered to join Radar's donor registry.

As Liberia contends with post-pandemic recovery, economic uncertainty, and persistent youth unemployment, the timing of Liberia Giving Month is poignant. Mr. Kerkulah reminded everyone: "If we collectively decide to give, to invest in people--not just buildings or contracts--we can accelerate Liberia's growth from the inside out."