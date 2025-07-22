Liberia: LTA Seeks to Break MTN, Orange Duopoly

Acting Chairperson designate and Deputy Chair of the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA), Mr. Clarence Massaquoi, has called for urgent reforms to Liberia's telecommunications sector -- including the introduction of a third telecom operator to break the longstanding duopoly held by MTN and Orange.

Speaking at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Committee on Telecommunications, Massaquoi laid bare the challenges faced by Liberian consumers, highlighting a near-monopoly situation that leaves users with limited choices and potentially high costs for mobile services.

"Mr. Chair, we have a situation in Liberia that is almost a monopoly. We have two GSM companies that are the major players -- MTN and Orange," Massaquoi told the Senate Committee.

"If these two companies decide to charge 75 cents per minute, and we have no other options, consumers will have no alternative but to pay."

Massaquoi, who is also a former lawmaker of Lofa County, stressed that without competition, pricing remains unchecked and service quality risks stagnation.

"From the perspective of economics, when competition ensues in a free market system, prices tend to go down, and service quality improves," he said. "It is our strong view that the entry of a third or even fourth player will benefit Liberian consumers significantly."

He urged the Senate to support the Authority's plans to create space for new entrants, emphasizing the economic and social benefits of increased competition.

"We will ask our technicians to provide a comprehensive database of our frequency spectrum, which will allow third or fourth telecom companies to be licensed and start operating in Liberia," Massaquoi said.

Massaquoi also drew attention to an often-overlooked issue: dormant telecom licenses held by companies that have not begun commercial operations.

"There are some companies with licenses to operate GSM services in Liberia, but they have yet to establish a commercial presence after nearly two years," he explained. "This license warehousing is detrimental to a competitive market."

He proposed a firm stance on such licenses.

"We plan to conduct a thorough review and, if necessary, retrieve licenses that are not being actively utilized. This will help create room for serious investors who want to bring new competition into the market," Massaquoi said.

This measure, he asserted, is critical to breaking the duopoly and stimulating innovation.

Liberian consumers have long lamented frequent dropped calls, poor network coverage, and slow data speeds. Massaquoi addressed these concerns head-on, revealing plans to implement a device registration system based on the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers embedded in all mobile phones.

"We estimate that about 10% of quality of service issues stem from fake or unregistered phones," he said ."By registering devices with their IMEI numbers, we can identify counterfeit phones and better understand the causes of service interruptions."

Massaquoi urged the Senate for support in enforcing this system, which he said would be an important tool in improving network reliability.

"If the LTA is supported to implement this system, it will help reduce fake phones on the market and address some of the quality of service problems consumers' face," he said.

A key theme in Massaquoi's testimony was the need to improve telecom access in rural and underserved areas, where network coverage remains sparse or non-existent due to perceived low commercial viability.

"Companies often avoid building infrastructure in rural areas because it is not commercially profitable," he explained.

"But as a government regulator, our profit is not just financial -- it is about ensuring our people have access to communication services."

He pledged that the LTA would prioritize resources to expand connectivity into these neglected regions.

"We will take deliberate steps to direct resources to areas deemed unprofitable by private companies to ensure equitable access for all Liberians," Massaquoi said.

He acknowledged that many Senators receive complaints from constituents about poor or no network coverage, affirming that this issue would receive focused attention.

Since Massaquoi and his team assumed leadership roles at the LTA, the Authority has made significant strides in regulatory development. He outlined progress in consumer protection and value-added services regulations that provide a legal framework for telecom operations.

"Before we came, consumer protection was based on goodwill," he said. "Today, we have enforceable regulations that protect consumers' rights and set standards for service providers."

He also highlighted ongoing work to finalize cybersecurity regulations to safeguard the telecom ecosystem from emerging threats, especially in light of advancing technologies like 5G and artificial intelligence.

"The cybersecurity regulation process is far advanced and will soon be concluded," Massaquoi assured.

Massaquoi did not overlook the challenges faced by Liberia's state-owned telecom company, LTC, which he described as currently undercapitalized and operating more as a liability than an asset.

"LTC lacks the capital needed to compete effectively in the market," he said. "We believe that empowering LTC through public-private partnerships or new investors will allow it to become a viable alternative to MTN and Orange."

He proposed exploring new ownership and investment structures that could revive LTC's competitiveness and enhance consumer choice.

Throughout his testimony, Massaquoi appealed to the Senate Committee to consider the wider implications of regulatory decisions and to support reforms that will foster a more competitive, consumer-friendly telecommunications market.

"We are hopeful that the Senate will back our efforts to introduce new players and strengthen the legal framework," he said. "Together, we can improve service quality, lower prices, and expand access to all Liberians."

His call resonated as a clarion for greater market dynamism in a sector increasingly vital to Liberia's social and economic development.

Currently, MTN Liberia and Orange Liberia dominate the market, providing the bulk of mobile telephony and data services. While these companies have expanded coverage in urban centers, rural and remote areas remain underserved. Pricing concerns and quality issues have been a persistent source of consumer dissatisfaction.