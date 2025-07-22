Liberia: A New Tune for Liberian Music - Mulib Leadership Inducted Amid Hope for Reform

Monrovia — The Musicians' Union of Liberia (MULIB) officially inducted its new leadership over the weekend, following months of internal disputes.

The ceremony that was held in Monrovia not only formalized the swearing-in of officers but also served as a strong call for unity, credibility, and innovation within Liberia's music sector.

Mustapha A.B. Swaray was sworn in as President, with Prince Toelsrael as Vice President for Administration, Joseph Junior Teah as Vice President for Operations, and Avertus Smith as Financial Secretary. The new leadership will serve a three-year term.

However, Zubin Cooper, Secretary General, and Arblakolo M. Toe, Welfare Officer, were not present for their induction.

President Pledges Inclusive Administration

In his inaugural address, President Swaray vowed to lead an inclusive administration focused on transparency, fairness, and artist empowerment.

"Over the period of our leadership, we will work to make significant strides in negotiating better contracts, securing welfare benefits, and providing educational resources to empower our members," Swaray stated.

"Together, we will continue to fight for the respect and recognition that Liberian musicians deserve."

Swaray assured members that his administration would ensure "every voice is heard," emphasizing that the Union's strength lies in its unity and collective vision.

Serving as the keynote speaker Veteran Liberian musician urged the new leaders to break from past practices and prioritize credibility and cooperation over personal interests.

"As you strive to establish credibility and honesty, I think you will go a long way further than your predecessor," Roberts said.

He stressed that only honesty and accountability can restore trust and stabilize the Union.

"To move this Union forward, you need cooperation and coordination," Roberts added, emphasizing the necessity for synchronized leadership to elevate the Union.

He also underscored the need for incentives to drive creativity and innovation among artists.

Government Endorses New Leadership

Cultural Ambassador Kerkura Kamara, representing the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism, hailed the induction as a "national milestone."

"Let this be a season of rebranding," Kamara declared. "We need a musicians' union that protects artists' rights, ensures copyright enforcement, and cultivates musical excellence." He pledged the Ministry's ongoing support to elevate Liberian music to global standards.

From Turmoil to Formal Recognition

The path to Friday July 18 induction was challenging with MULIB being embroiled in internal turmoil for months, including a vote of no confidence in the previous interim leadership of Tony Kabateh and S. Michael Davies.

Disputes over election legitimacy, following the September 14, 2024, polls, had delayed the installation of the newly elected leaders until the Ministry of Labour intervened, validating the election on June 18, 2025, and ordering the immediate induction of the new leadership.

Alfred Flomo, also known as "Legendary Super-7," and Secretary General of the outgoing interim team, expressed pride in what he called "a long-overdue victory."

"Today, we inaugurate not just an organization, but a movement. This is about elevating our music industry and ensuring the voice of Liberian musicians is heard across the world," Flomo said. He highlighted the interim leadership's achievements, including establishing a probated and notarized constitution, a transparent election process, and the Union's first fully inclusive National Congress.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Music By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We've come a long way from 1989 to now despite the disunity and insincerity that have hindered progress," Flomo remarked. "Today proves that with commitment, we can build a stronger and more legitimate Union."

Cllr. Bushuben Keita officially conducted the induction, marking the formal beginning of what many hope will be a transformative era for MULIB.

Moving Forward

With its new leadership now officially recognized, the Musicians' Union of Liberia faces a critical opportunity to rebuild its image, strengthen artist representation, and reaffirm its central role in Liberia's cultural identity.

All attention is now on President Swaray and his team to unite a fractured Union and fulfill their promises of reform, empowerment, and progress.