Liberia Launches West African Postgraduate College of Pharmacists Chapter Amid Calls for Greater GOL Support

Monrovia — The Liberia Chapter of the West African Postgraduate College of Pharmacists (WAPCP) was officially launched in Monrovia over the weekend with a call for greater support from the Government of Liberia (GoL).

The launch was held at the Monrovia City Hall with high-profile officials and healthcare leaders, including Mr. Josiah F. Jokai, Director General of the Civil Service Agency (CSA), Prof. Dr. Hasipha Tarpeh, President of WAPCP, and Associate Prof. Dr. Jah Cisco Weah, Chairman of the Liberia Chapter of WAPCP all in attendance.

Speaking at the occasion, the Registrar General of the Liberia Pharmacy Board (LPB), Dr. Menmon P.Z. Dunah, described the launch as a significant stride in the country's push towards specialized pharmacy education and improved healthcare delivery.

The LPB Registrar General pointed out that the launch of WAPCP Liberia chapter marks a historic highlight in Liberia, revealing that a well-coordinated leadership structure is currently in place.

He stated that the substantial number of student enrollment at the center is rapidly attracting pharmacists due to demand for pharmacy specialty; however, there are dangling challenges that tend to stall this progress.

Dr. Dunah cited the lack of financial support from the national government for the operation of the center and lack of office space as major challenges faced by the institution.

These constraints, he warned, could hinder the sustainability of the program and limit its impact.

"We are appealing for inclusion in the National Budget with appropriate and substantial financial support, which includes salary and other benefits based on the civil service agency criteria for education training agency," he stated.

He explained that pharmacy specialists are vital to the effective functioning of Liberia's healthcare system as they ensure the rational use of medicines, improve patient outcomes, and support national disease control programs.

Given the significance of this specialized medical group and the program in particular, Dr. Dunah called for all hands-on deck in terms of support as part of a broader effort geared towards further revitalizing the country's 'broken' healthcare sector.

"Their expertise strengthens the pharmaceutical supply chain, promotes drug safety through pharmacovigilance, and combats counterfeit medicines. Additionally, they contribute to policy development, reduce healthcare costs through cost-effective medication management, and play a key role in health emergencies. Through training and regulatory support, pharmacy specialists enhance the capacity of the healthcare workforce and ensure the safe, accessible, and efficient use of medicines across the country."

Owing to these critical roles, he added that there is an urgent need for support to this category of medical practitioners.

During the launch, the WAPCP Liberia Chapter recognized CSA boss Jokai for his 'unwavering political will and leadership' in supporting the advancement of the pharmacy profession in the country.

Mr. Jokai was specifically commended for facilitating the placement of intern Doctors of Pharmacy and recently licensed pharmacy specialists on the GoL payroll in line with the Health Workers Reclassification Policy.

"We extend our profound appreciation to Hon. Jokai for his instrumental role in ensuring that pharmacists are now formally recognized within the national health workforce structure," said Dr. Dunah lauded.

WAPCP: A Regional Vision, Now Realized in Liberia

The West African Postgraduate College of Pharmacists was established in response to a regional need to harmonize pharmacy education, practice, and regulation. First conceived in the 1970s through the West African Pharmaceutical Federation, the organization transitioned into a postgraduate college focused on producing highly trained pharmacy specialists across the region.

The College's vision is to become an internationally recognized center of excellence promoting research, education, and training in postgraduate pharmacy disciplines. Its mission is to develop pharmacy specialists capable of meeting evolving healthcare challenges through structured postgraduate programs.

A National Priority

At the peak of the event, there was a collective call to action for sustained political and financial support to ensure the full integration of pharmacy specialties into Liberia's health system.

"Pharmacists are more than dispensers of medicine. They are integral to diagnosis, treatment, and healing. Liberia's healthcare system cannot rise without them," Prof. Dr. Hasipha Tarpeh, President of WAPCP added.