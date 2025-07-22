Liberian Diplomat Karishma Pelham-Raad Inspires Young Women to Break Barriers

Cambridge — Karishma Pelham-Raad, Liberia's Assistant Minister for International Organizations, is urging young women and girls across Liberia not to let hardship stand in the way of their ambitions.

Speaking in an interview with FrontPage Africa from Harvard Business School in Boston, where she's attending the elite executive education program "Changing the Game - Negotiation & Decision-Making," Pelham-Raad recounted her own path of resilience.

"As a young girl, I became the breadwinner for my family, working to support my mother and siblings," she recalled. "Despite graduating high school with distinction, I had to put university on hold due to financial constraints. But I never lost hope--delay is not denial."

Now a rising diplomatic force, Pelham-Raad's story is one of perseverance and determination. Her acceptance into the prestigious HBS program was further marked by her receiving the Dean's Scholarship, which covered more than half of her tuition. She personally covered the remaining cost, reinforcing her commitment to professional excellence and public service.

As Assistant Minister, she plays a pivotal role in shaping Liberia's engagements with major international bodies including the United Nations, the African Union, ECOWAS, and the IAEA. Her portfolio includes leading complex negotiations and representing Liberia on high-stakes global platforms.

The Harvard course--designed for top diplomats, executives, and global leaders--equips participants with advanced tools in negotiation, decision-making, and strategic influence, taught by some of Harvard's most esteemed faculty through behavioral science, case studies, and simulations.

A senior Foreign Ministry official, speaking anonymously, hailed her participation as timely and strategic.

"This comes as Liberia prepares to assume its non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council (2026-2027), and steps up its role in regional integration and development efforts," the official said. "Her presence at Harvard is not just a personal achievement--it's a national symbol of possibility."

Pelham-Raad's journey from family breadwinner to Harvard-trained diplomat is resonating with young people across Liberia, especially girls facing adversity.

"Sharing my story is about letting young women know that even when life delays you, it doesn't define you," she said. "We are the ones we've been waiting for."

She expressed gratitude to President Joseph Boakai for entrusting her with the role of Assistant Minister and pledged to continue serving Liberia with distinction.

"It's an honor to represent Liberia on the global stage. I carry with me not just a title, but the hopes and dreams of young Liberians--especially young women--who believe they, too, can lead," she said.