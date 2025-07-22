Liberian Women's Groups Unite Against Drug Crisis, Call for Community-Driven Solutions and Accountability

Monrovia — A coalition of Liberia's leading women's rights and civil society organizations has issued a powerful call to action against the growing crisis of drug trafficking and substance abuse, warning of its devastating impact on families, communities, and national security.

In a joint press statement released on Friday, the coalition--comprising the Association of Female Lawyers of Liberia, WONGOSOL, the Liberia Feminist Forum, and others--demanded urgent and coordinated efforts to curb illicit drug use and trafficking, particularly its harmful effects on women, girls, and vulnerable youth.

"The Drug Law of Liberia provides a vital framework, but without decisive implementation and a holistic community-driven approach, we will continue to lose generations to addiction, violence, and poverty," the statement reads.

The coalition underscored that illicit drug abuse does not only claim individual lives but also destabilizes families, undermines social fabric, and threatens national development. Of particular concern is the gendered impact: women and girls, they noted, are not only victims of drug abuse but are also disproportionately affected by the socio-economic fallout, including heightened exposure to sexual and gender-based violence.

The statement also emphasized the need for stronger prevention and intervention programs tailored to Liberia's cultural realities. These programs, they said, must prioritize education, mental health support, rehabilitation, and community outreach, while avoiding the further marginalization of already disadvantaged communities.

"As we saw during the Ebola and COVID-19 crises, when communities are equipped with knowledge and tools, they become powerful agents of change," the group added, stressing the importance of women-led, grassroots action in leading culturally relevant and sustainable anti-drug campaigns.

The coalition called for the removal and prosecution of security officers complicit in drug trafficking, arguing that public trust cannot coexist with impunity. They also advocated for the establishment of community-based treatment centers and laws that criminalize drug trafficking without criminalizing addiction, in a push to protect young people from incarceration and instead offer them recovery and reintegration.

In closing, the group appealed for greater collaboration with ECOWAS and neighboring countries to disrupt trafficking routes and share intelligence, stressing that the issue is regional and demands cross-border cooperation.

"This is a national emergency that demands bold, collective, and immediate action," the coalition stated. "We urge all stakeholders--government, civil society, communities, and international partners--to stand with us to protect Liberia's future. The time to act is now."

Signatories:

Association of Female Lawyers of Liberia (AFELL)

WONGOSOL

National Civil Society Council of Liberia

Peace and Security of Women in ECOWAS Area - Liberia

AWLN - Liberia Chapter

We Are Unprotected Campaign

Women Human Rights Defenders of Liberia

Female Journalists Association of Liberia

Liberia Feminist Forum