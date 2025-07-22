Liberia: Analyzing the July 17 'Enough Is Enough - We Want a New Liberia' Protest

opinion

I read the protesters petition at: https://www.liberianobserver.com/politics/full-text-of-the-petition-statement-presented-to-the-government-of-liberia-by-protesters-on/article_2bc1d8b5-890b-4fdb-b2b5-f2d2a5babf8b.html. In the spirit of Article 17 of our 1986 Constitution, "All persons, at all times, in an orderly and peaceable manner, shall have the right to assemble and consult upon the common good, to instruct their representatives, to petition the Government or other functionaries for the redress of grievances and to associate fully with others..." I support the right to protest, demonstrate, march, and petition our government in a peaceful manner. I have always held that the number of attendees at a protest does not matter. It is the substance of the issues being protested for and the purpose of the protest.

The protesters raised six major issues: I. BAD GOVERNANCE & NO RULE OF LAW; II. NO MONEY, SUFFERING GETTING WORSE; III. POLICE BRUTALITY & HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSE; IV. COURTS USED AS WEAPONS; V. LAND & HOUSING INJUSTICE; and VI. POLITICS & FALSE PROMISESthat generally cover the areas of governance, corruption, poverty, justice, security, and the quality of public service delivery.

Additionally, the protesters/petitioners are making eleven (11) demands:

Immediate dismissal and prosecution of all government officials named in credible reports of corruption, abuse of office, and public theft. Independent audit and criminal investigation of the National Security Agency (NSA), Ministry of Public Works, Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC), Liberia Water & Sewer Corporation (LWSC), National Port Authority (NPA), and the Ministry of Mines & Energy. Firing and prosecution of Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman and all security chiefs responsible for brutality, unlawful killings, and the suppression of civil liberties. Full public disclosure of all mining, port, and national budget contracts signed since January 2024, including concession agreements and foreign investment deals. An independent review of all violations of tenured positions and strict enforcement of constitutional protections for tenure, land rights, and civic freedoms--including the rights to protest, organize, and speak freely. Implementation of emergency economic measures to create jobs, increase investment in healthcare and education, and restore hope and opportunity for Liberia's youth. Immediate lifting of unlawful restrictions on the free movement of all motorbike and kehkeh (tricycle) riders nationwide, particularly in Montserrado County. An end to the political witch-hunt targeting civil servants based on perceived affiliation with opposition parties, ethnic identity, or religious belief. Urgent measures to address the rising cost of living, including an immediate increase in the minimum wage and a living wage guarantee for all civil servants. Prioritization of healthcare in the national budget, ensuring that hospitals are properly equipped, adequately staffed, and accessible to all Liberians. An independent investigation into credible allegations of bribery and corruption involving Richard Koung and others in connection with the unlawful removal of House Speaker J. Fonati Koffa, with the goal of uncovering the truth and holding all responsible parties fully accountable.

We are existing in a pivotal moment in Liberia's democratic journey. This new administration has been in office for less than two years. Naturally expectations are high based on campaign promises and the desire for change. Unfortunately, Liberia's historical challenges remain heavily ingrained, the systemic culture of corruption in an endemic system is still prevalent from the bottom up, and capacity and capability to implement are still lacking. Regardless, I see President Boakai as both a stop gap president and a legacy president. I this respect, he must understand that the aspirations expressed in the recent petition reflect a national yearning for justice, fairness, and institutional transformation - the same elements that he has promised the people. I believe these demands deserve not only to be heard, but to be meticulously responded to, and to the extent that some can be integrated thoughtfully into the current reform processes already underway, then that must be done.

I will venture to say that if an independent voice, one that has not been tainted by negative political involvement and participation, had been at the head of this protest, the attendance would have been much greater. Our people are tired with politicians who are trying to leverage their political positioning or politicians who have been in power and not performed but suddenly transform into righteous voices.

For the most part, the issues and demands represent the cumulative frustrations of a population that has seen cycles of leadership with false promises, affluent living, and insufficient change in outcomes. This government has to address this petition as it aligns with what this government has promised. I think the government should approach the issues raised and demands made as a FIRST QUARTER (one and half years) check point and methodically address them. This does not mean the accusations or claims are factual, but it means that government is responsive to its people and respects their right to petition and seek redress for their grievances. The government must separate facts from fiction and political attacks. The government must conduct procedural review, independent investigation, and where appropriate, take administrative action and incorporate reforms.

Government also has the responsibility to articulate the progress it has made in the last 18 months and I don't think they have done a good job of explaining the results and impacts of their works. The Boakai administration has taken some promising early signal steps:

Launching the Office for War and Economic Crimes Court;

Imposing mandatory asset declaration for Revenue Authority and other officials;

Rural electrification efforts;

Beginning strategic planning across key infrastructure ministries and other MACs.

Infrastructure improvements

Traffic and improved transportation

These efforts must be protected, deepened, and made more transparent. Nonetheless, the petition must not be seen as obstructionist but as a citizen-driven accountability tool to reinforce--not derail--genuine reform.

I believe the government must take a constructive engagement approach with this petition and the demands made to ensure the positive aspects of the petition lead to reform or inclusion into the actions the government is already taking, not division. Regardless of who led the protest, Liberians are suffering not only because of what this administration has done or not done during JNB's leadership, but also because of the SYSTEM and CHRONIC problems that have been created by past leaderships. Changes and development need to be shared repeatedly and robustly.

Given all of the above, I respectfully recommend the following:

1. Establish an Independent Citizens-Government Reform Council comprised of civil society, development partners, and non-partisan appointees to review allegations and demands, propose actions, and monitor follow-through.

2. Commission a Rapid Response Governance Audit by the GAC and LACC with a 90-day timeline that focuses on ghost workers, procurement violations, and public payroll irregularities. Findings must be published, not negotiated.

3. Appoint a Special Independent Human Rights Inquiry Panel to investigate the Kinjor debacle, sexual and gender based violence cases, and other alleged abuses. Findings should be buttressed with disciplinary and prosecutorial actions.

A simple research found the below number of SGBV cases which don't seem to reflect proper data collection or serious programmatic efforts to decrease these cases. Additionally, it would be interesting to investigate the resolution of these cases, determine repeat offenders, and assess the efficiency of the Ministry of Gender's programs and actions in this area.

4. Integrate Petition Demands into their respective ARREST Agenda pillars (especially PILLAR 1: ECONOMIC TRANSFORMATION, PILLAR 3: RULE OF LAW, and PILLAR 4: GOVERNANCE AND ANTI-CORRUPTION) where they do not exist or call them out where actions are not being taken. If the demands are already being met, point out where.

5. Hold a National Civic Dialogue that convenes youth, women, market associations, traditional leaders, and diaspora to validate national priorities and discuss reform sequencing and political accountability. Make this an annual dialogue.

6. Report Bi-Annually on Reform Implementation, requiring government ministries to release public updates every six months showing progress on: audit implementation, prosecutions, service delivery metrics, and human rights protection.

Let us be cautious in politicizing citizen grievances. I acknowledge that some of the organizers of the July 17 petition were previously in power or are members of the former ruling party. But the message they carry is not theirs alone. It reflects a broader national exhaustion with governance cycles that fail to deliver the public good.

This administration still has time. President Boakai has the opportunity to restore public trust, reform institutions, and build a governance legacy rooted in truth, transparency, and transformation. But time is not infinite--and expectations are rising. The aspirants for 2029 are already positioning themselves so in two years, it will be all about the 2029 elections and not governing the country. The leader of the next protest may not be a stained politician and that has the potential to attract huge numbers.

Let this moment be one where protest leads to partnership, and accountability leads to action.

May Liberia rise above its politics, and let merit, integrity, and service be our guide.

