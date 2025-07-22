Liberia: LTA Chair-Designate Denies Reviewing Severance Documents for Suspended Officials

Capitol Hill — Clarence Massaquoi, President Boakai's nominee for Chairperson of the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA), has denied reports that the government signed a financial settlement deal with ousted tenured commissioners in exchange for their departure.

Appearing before the Senate Committee on Posts and Telecommunications, Massaquoi said he has not seen any contract offering monetary compensation to the former commissioners, though he acknowledged that discussions may have taken place.

"I have seen the resignations. There were no conditions stated in those letters. If there were conversations, I am not aware of their specifics," Massaquoi told senators.

Background to the Controversy

Under the Telecommunications Act of 2007, LTA commissioners are appointed for four-year terms, renewable once. They are protected from removal without cause during their tenure. In February 2024, President Joseph Boakai nominated a new slate of commissioners despite the incumbents still serving legally binding terms.

The move triggered legal challenges, and on April 25, 2024, the Supreme Court ruled the nominations unconstitutional, affirming that the tenured officials could not be prematurely replaced. However, within 24 hours of the ruling, President Boakai suspended the commissioners, citing allegations of financial mismanagement and a pending GAC audit, and appointed an acting board.

Subsequently, rumors emerged that a settlement agreement was reached, involving large payouts to the suspended commissioners to facilitate their exit and clear the way for new appointments.

Massaquoi: "No Settlement Contract Seen"

Massaquoi dismissed knowledge of such a deal but admitted that conversations around the issue have surfaced.

"I've heard about those conversations, but before me, there is no settlement contract. This current Board has not received any such agreement," he stated.

Pressed on whether such a contract could have been signed by suspended acting Chair Abdullah Kamara, Massaquoi said he could not validate any agreement signed on behalf of the LTA without official knowledge.

"If those conversations are brought to the attention of the Board, I don't think we would be insensitive," he added.

Despite the Supreme Court's ruling protecting tenured positions, Massaquoi defended the President's appointments, citing the implication that the positions had been made vacant through resignation--voluntary or otherwise.

"If the positions are now vacant, then the President has the constitutional authority to nominate new commissioners," Massaquoi argued.

However, legal analysts note that Article 25 of the Liberian Constitution prohibits laws or actions that impair existing contracts, including tenured appointments--a point Massaquoi acknowledged but did not fully reconcile with the administration's actions.