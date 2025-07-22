Liberia: Agbotsu Scores Hat-Trick Against Former Club in Tomiris-Turan's 10-0 Win

Monrovia — Liberian international forward Pauline Agbotsu delivered a standout performance on Sunday, scoring a first-half hat-trick for Tomiris-Turan in their 10-0 thrashing of Okzhetpes in the Kazakhstan Women's Premier League.

Agbotsu, playing against her former club, opened the scoring early and completed her treble before halftime in a dominant attacking display.

She was substituted early in the second half after picking up a minor knee injury, which the club described as a precautionary measure.

The hat-trick brings Agbotsu's goal tally to 10 in just seven appearances this season, further cementing her status as one of the league's top scorers and most influential players.

"It's always emotional playing against a team you once called home, but I'm focused on growing and contributing to my new club," Agbotsu said in a post-match interview. "I just hope the knee is nothing serious."

The win keeps Tomiris-Turan in strong contention for the league title and highlights the growing importance of Agbotsu to the club's offensive unit.

Agbotsu's recent success marks a resurgence in her career after a difficult stint abroad. She previously played for FC Rostov in Russia, where she struggled to find form, failing to score in five league matches. She later moved to Kazakhstan, joining FC Aktobe in August 2024, where she made an immediate impact with three goals in two games.

Her impressive short spell with Aktobe attracted interest from multiple clubs, leading to her transfer to Tomiris-Turan three months ago. Since then, she has rediscovered her scoring touch, netting seven goals in six games prior to Sunday's hat-trick.

A former standout with Liberia's Determine Girls, Agbotsu's rise is being closely monitored by the Lone Star Ladies' technical staff, with expectations that she will feature in upcoming national team call-ups.

Agbotsu's journey from the streets of Monrovia to professional football in Europe and Central Asia continues to inspire young female footballers in Liberia. With her confidence restored, she remains one of Liberia's most promising football exports.