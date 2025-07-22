Liberia: AfDB-Backed Initiative to Target Financial Inclusion for Young Entrepreneurs

Monrovia — Liberia is preparing to take a significant step toward youth economic empowerment with the upcoming launch of the Youth Entrepreneurship Investment Bank (YEIB)--a bold initiative aimed at improving access to capital and skills development for young Liberians with entrepreneurial ambitions.

The unveiling ceremony on Tuesday, July 22, at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex, will be launched during the visit of Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina, outgoing President of the African Development Bank (AfDB).

Dr. Adesina is visiting Liberia from July 21 to 23, as part of his final official engagements before concluding his tenure in September.

The YEIB, supported by the AfDB, is being heralded as a transformational tool that seeks to unlock the economic potential of Liberia's youth by addressing long-standing challenges around financing, business support, and inclusion.

Liberian authorities say the new youth-focused bank is designed to close the gap between potential and opportunity, providing tailored financial products, startup capital, and access to skills training that young people desperately need.

For years, many young Liberians have been sidelined by traditional financial institutions due to lack of collateral or formal experience. With YEIB, the government hopes to change that narrative--turning job seekers into job creators.

"This is not just about giving loans," a senior Finance Ministry official explains. "It's about investing in young people's future and building a vibrant economy driven by local talent."

Dr. Adesina, a respected development economist and agricultural reformer, is expected to play a central role in the launch event. On Tuesday morning, he is scheduled to deliver a keynote address at a High-Level Cabinet Meeting, where he will speak to cabinet ministers, deputies, SOE executives, and agency heads about inclusive development and the power of youth innovation.

Immediately after, Dr. Adesina will serve as chief launcher of both the YEIB and the Innovation Bureau--a newly established entity that will support youth entrepreneurship with research, innovation labs, and incubation spaces.

Both institutions are being positioned as pillars of Liberia's new push for economic transformation through youth-driven enterprise.

Alongside the YEIB, the Innovation Bureau will function as a creative and technical support hub for aspiring entrepreneurs. The bureau will provide hands-on training, workspace, and mentorship to help young business owners develop sustainable ventures.

President Joseph Boakai will host a courtesy breakfast and later a presidential dinner in honor of Dr. Adesina on Tuesday, recognizing his decade of leadership at the AfDB and his support for Liberia's development ambitions.

Over the years, the AfDB under Dr. Adesina's leadership has backed major projects in Liberia's energy, agriculture, and infrastructure sectors. The launch of YEIB adds another layer to that legacy--one that directly touches the lives of Liberia's youth.

As Liberia finalizes preparations for Tuesday's launch, there is growing anticipation across youth communities, development circles, and the private sector. The success of the YEIB could mark a turning point in how young people access opportunity--and how they participate in shaping the country's future.

With the AfDB's support and national leadership buy-in, Liberia is signaling that its youth are no longer on the sidelines--they are now front and center of the development agenda.