Nigeria: Gunmen Attack Immigration Outpost, Kill Officer in Niger

Minna — A Superintendent of Immigration, simply identified as Suleiman, has been killed by terrorists suspected to be ISWAP elements at a service outpost in Lumma Sanke, Borgu LGA of Niger State.

The officer reportedly lost his life on Saturday evening when terrorists in large numbers attacked the immigration service outpost on the Babanna-Wawa road. They killed him and set his body ablaze along with their carbine.

Sources said a border patrol checkpoint manned by mobile policemen at Luma Ba'are in the same area was also attacked, but it could not be confirmed if there were any casualties.

Patrol vehicles, motorcycles, and private vehicles belonging to police officers were reportedly burnt during the attack.

Residents told our correspondent that the attacks on the two locations were carried out simultaneously within a short time interval.

Daily Trust gathered that another immigration personnel, identified as Ahmed, has been missing since the incident.

Insiders in the Immigration Service confirmed the attack to Daily Trust.

One of the sources said, "The outpost is called Luma Immigration Service Patrol Outpost and is located on Babanna-Wawa road.

"When the terrorists carried out the attack, Officer Suleiman was killed, and his body was set ablaze. Another personnel, Ahmed, has not been seen, and there is no information about him yet."

Another source added, "The attacks were carried out at the Nigeria Immigration Outpost, Luma-Sanke, and the Mopol Checkpoint at Luma-Ba'are, Borgu, Niger State. This is becoming unbearable. Terrorists are having a field day in the area."

When contacted, the spokesperson for the Niger State Police Command, SP Wasiu Abiodun, promised to investigate and respond, but had not done so at the time of filing this report.