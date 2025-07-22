Liberia: Jhpiego Donates Essential Emergency Training Equipment to Liberia Board for Nursing and Midwifery

Monrovia — Jhpiego, a globally recognized non-governmental organization affiliated with Johns Hopkins University, has donated over 15 sets of Laerdal Emergency Care learning labs and Basic Care training materials to the Liberia Board for Nursing and Midwifery (LBNM).

The donation is a part of Jhpiego's long-standing commitment to building the capacity of Liberia's frontline healthcare workforce.

These essential materials are expected to strengthen the ability of the Board to provide high-quality, hands-on training to nurses and midwives, particularly in emergency response situations.

Speaking at the official turning-over ceremony held in Monrovia, Jhpiego Country Program Manager, Madam Lauretta Nagbe, described the donation as a critical investment in the country's healthcare infrastructure.

"Since 2008, Jhpiego has worked closely with the Government of Liberia to strengthen the capacity of frontline health workers, particularly nurses and midwives, who are the backbone of our healthcare system," Madam Nagbe stated.

She further noted that the materials, which are valued at US$10,894.70, are not merely training tools but a long-term investment in sustainable education and professional development for Liberia's nursing workforce.

"This donation is more than just equipment," she said. "It represents our unwavering commitment to building a resilient and responsive health system through continuous learning and professional advancement."

According to Madam Nagbe, the "Nurses Taking Our SEAT" project has already trained thirty-one healthcare workers and successfully validated a Nursing Leadership Toolkit--a resource will enhance the leadership capabilities of Liberian nurses nationwide.

She expressed confidence that the newly donated emergency care lab will significantly contribute to improving the quality of emergency medical services provided across the country.

Receiving the equipment on behalf of the Liberia Board for Nursing and Midwifery, LBNM Chairperson, Mr. Humphrey Gibbs Loweal, praised Jhpiego for its consistent support to Liberia's health sector, particularly in the area of nursing and midwifery training.

Mr. Loweal described the donation as timely and impactful, noting that it will go a long way in shaping the future of Basic Emergency Care training in Liberia.

"We are deeply grateful to Jhpiego for this critical support," he said. "These materials will enable us to better prepare nurses and midwives to respond effectively to medical emergencies--especially in rural and underserved communities where access to advanced care is limited."

He added that the donation aligns with the Board's vision to improve the standard of nursing and midwifery education through practical, competency-based learning.

"Our long-standing partnership with Jhpiego has helped transform nursing and midwifery education in Liberia," Mr. Loweal added. "Through training, mentoring, and equipment, Jhpiego continues to contribute to a stronger, more efficient healthcare system."

Mr. Loweal assured the gathering that the donated equipment will be properly utilized and maintained to ensure lasting benefits for the country's healthcare delivery system.

He further encouraged other partners to emulate Jhpiego's example by investing in healthcare education and capacity building.

Emergency care remains a critical gap in Liberia's health system, particularly at the community and primary healthcare levels.

Limited access to lifesaving interventions often results in preventable deaths during obstetric emergencies, road accidents, and acute illnesses.

The Laerdal Emergency Care learning labs, which include advanced manikins, simulation models, and teaching guides, are expected to significantly improve the practical training of nurses and midwives in emergency care techniques such as resuscitation, trauma handling, airway management, and maternal complications.

These models will be used on a regular basis by the LBNM to train and assess nursing and midwifery students' emergency care skills, and with practicing nurses and midwives.

Jhpiego's donation comes at a time when global health experts are calling for increased investments in frontline healthcare workers, especially in low-resource countries.

Liberia, with a fragile health system still recovering from the impact of the Ebola epidemic and now contending with emerging health threats, stands to benefit immensely from such partnerships.

Since 2008, Jhpiego has been working in close partnership with the Government of Liberia and the nursing and midwifery associations. Including strengthening pre-service education, assisting in strengthening educational accreditation and maternal and newborn health programs, HIV prevention and treatment, malaria control, and the rebuilding of the health system, with a focus on facility data, post-ebola.

Jhpiego has since committed to supporting Liberia's health workforce through sustained collaboration with national institutions such as the Liberia Board for Nursing and Midwifery.