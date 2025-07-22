Gambia: Probe Chair Warns Gilma DG After Date Confusion Delays Testimony

The chairman of the National Assembly Special Select Committee investigating the sale and disposal of the assets of former President Yahya Jammeh has warned Momodou Darboe, the Director General of the Gambia Livestock Marketing Agency (GILMA), for failing to appear for his statement before his scheduled testimony yesterday.

Abdoulie Ceesay said the GILMA DG was sent a formal notice with two separate dates for him to appear before the committee, which he failed to do, resulting in a delay in proceedings.

However, DG Darboe issued a formal apology for not attending the meeting with the investigators, explaining that GILMA received two initial letters: one requesting documents and another summoning him for an interview.

He stated that shortly before the first scheduled date (July 17), a subsequent letter arrived setting a new date.

"Unfortunately, we did not look into the content. We just saw 21st," Darboe admitted.

He informed the board chair of the perceived new date (July 21), adding that he only realised the error when a committee staff member called him on Sunday (July 20) to inquire about his absence on the 17th.

"That's the time I wrote the apology letter," he said, presenting it to the committee.

The mistake, he went on, was "definitely from the management and not deliberate," he said.

However, the Committee Chairman expressed significant disappointment and scepticism.

"But you should have read the content of the letter... the details mentioned in the letter are completely different," the chairman stated, questioning "whether the absence was deliberate".

After Darboe reiterated it was a mistake and read his apology letter aloud, the Chairman accepted the apology but issued a stern warning.

He stressed the committee's seriousness, saying that GILMA should not become "an obstacle".

He reminded Darboe that summonses are addressed to the institution he leads, not just him personally, and must be respected.

"This committee is very serious; we are doing it for The Gambia," the Chairman declared.

He highlighted the inconvenience caused, adding that all other witnesses had complied by submitting statements and testifying.

Equally, chairman Ceesay reminded him of legal provisions, saying: "If you fail to appear for a statement taking again, that is something else for the committee. The committee will decide on that. Nobody should tell you what you're supposed to do as head of an institution operating in this country."

Subsequently, the committee chair instructed Darboe to formally submit his written apology for the committee's files, and to rectify the situation, the Chairman directed that investigators take Darboe's statement immediately that day and summoned him to return the following day (Tuesday) at 11:00 a.m. to give his full testimony, which Darboe accepted.

