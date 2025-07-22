Gambia: Greater Tomorrow Clinch GFF Men's Ff Cup Trophy

22 July 2025
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Gibba

Greater Tomorrow FC on Sunday clinched the 2024-2025 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Men's FF Cup trophy.

The Brikama based-team defeated TMT FC 3-2 on post-match penalty shootouts after regular time ended goalless at the Serrekunda East Mini Stadium to lift the FF Cup trophy.

Both teams played exciting football and created numerous goal-scoring opportunities but failed to capitalise on them.

TMT were reduced to 10 men in the 60th minute of the match when Foday Tamba was sent-off for a second bookable offence thus the match ended goalless.

This pushed the match into post-match penalty shootouts, which ended 3-2 in favour of Greater Tomorrow.

As champions, Greater Tomorrow received a giant trophy, gold medals and D500,000 while TMT FC received D300,000 as runners-up.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the game, head coach Greater Tomorrow, Innocent Olotu, expressed delight for winning the FF Cup trophy.

"I believe that football is all about 90 minutes when you did not get it right in the ninety minutes, you head to penalty shootouts, which is for everybody, and if you have the luck you carry the day," coach Olotu said. "I told my boys to calm down and continue to push - no matter what happened."

Coach Olotu stated that he told his boys to win the game, adding that they must capitalize on their chances, as it was a final.

"Finals don't come twice," he contends, saying: "When we did not get it right after 90 minutes, I told my boys... to go for the penalty shootouts."

He also said: "We are not the best and TMT FC were also not the best today. However we are the best because we are going home with the trophy."

Olotu thanked the management of Greater Tomorrow, the players and fans for the success and good result after carrying the day.

