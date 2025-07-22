Gambia: Lamin Bada Bojang Elected As Gunjur Sports Committee New Prexy

Lamin Bada Bojang has been elected new president of Gunjur Sports Committee (GSC).

Bojang was elected at the committee's elective congress held at the Gunjur Village Development Committee office on Sunday.

Fabakary Jatta alias Badjie was elected as the First-Vice President, while Yaya Faye was elected as the First Assistant Secretary General.

Ebrikama Nyaka was elected as the second-Assistant General, while Ebrima AS Badjie was elected as the Assistant Treasurer.

Amadou Gizza Sanyang was elected as Media Officer, while Famara Badjie was elected as the Assistant Media Officer.

