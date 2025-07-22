Gambian Delegation Returns From Waifem Course in Nigeria

A Gambian delegation, two staff from the human resource department of The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) and two from Central Bank of The Gambia, recently returned home after successfully completing a week-long course organised by West Africa Institute for Financial and Economic Management WAIFEM in Lagos, Nigeria.

The Gambia participants led by Dr. Seedy Drammeh, deputy director HR, Sang Gomez, Human Resource manager at GRA, also included Ebrima Sarr and Saffie Sanyang, both staff of the Central Bank of The Gambia.

The sub-regional course, which run from 11th - 17th July2025, attracted participants from Ghana, Sierra Leone, Liberia and The Gambia. The forum was held under the theme - 'Shaping Tomorrow Workplace. Harnessing AI, Emotional Intelligence, and Organzational Talent Strategy.

At the event, Dr. Seedy Drammeh, who led the Gambian delegation, was unanimously nominated as Governor of the course, a move that raised the country's image at the sub-regional forum.

In light of this, Dr. Drammeh and the Gambian team exhibited remarkable performance throughout the course.

On the sub-regional gathering, Dr. Seedy Drammeh highlighted the importance of the event, as it exposed participants to new insights with urgent need to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) coupled with the use of human intelligence to enhance efficiency.

The move, he said, will significantly promote productivity in workplaces.

At the end of the course, Dr. Drammeh read a communique in the presence of the WAIFEM Director General , Dr. Baba Y. Musa, senior staff of WAIFEM and their team of highly skilled facilitators.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Gambian participant was applauded by WAIFEM officials for his dedication.

He, also seized the opportunity to thank, Yankuba Darboe Commissioner General of The Gambia Revenue Authority GRA and all staff of the authority for nominating them to this sub-regional training.

"I also want to thank all the course participants for the confidence bestowed on me and nominating me as governor during the course."

Some of the topics discussed at the event included: the changing nature of work; emotional intelligence as a core leadership; competency, organisational talent strategy in the area; AI at work- capabilities; uses and ethical considerations and Integrating EI-Talent; and AI for Organisational Transformation, just to name a few.

Wulinkama Nursery School inaugurates water borehole, gets learning material

GTUCCU donates 11 vehicles to boost operational capacity