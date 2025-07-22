Nigeria: 2027 - Osun PDP Adopts Tinubu As Presidential Candidate

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Osun State chapter, on Monday, unanimously endorsed President Bola Tinubu for re-election in 2027.

The party also reaffirmed and endorsed the re-election of the state Governor, Ademola Adeleke, in the state's 2026 governorship election.

The party's resolutions signed by some signatories, including Governor Adeleke, his deputy Kola Adewusi, Speaker of the House of Assembly Adewale Egbedun, former governor Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, and 24 other prominent party leaders, were contained in a communique issued at the end of the Osun State PDP leadership caucus meeting held at the Government House, Osogbo.

Expressing its support towards Tinubu's re-election, the PDP leadership emphasized the ancestral root of Mr Tinubu, describing him as a "son of Osun State."

The communique noted, "That the PDP in Osun State recognizes the fact that Osun State is the ancestral home of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which makes the President the son of Osun State. Therefore, the PDP in Osun State hereby, adopts, and endorses President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for re-election in the 2027 presidential election."

According to the release, most of the PDP members in the state were dissatisfied with the news of the governor's possible defection to the All Progressives Congress but still had to maintain their support for his administration.

It stated, "the majority of the members of the APC in Osun State are opposed to the idea of the defection of Governor Adeleke to the APC, which did not originate from the governor in the first instance. Some APC leaders based on entrenched interests have demonstrated hostility and resentment towards Governor Ademola Adeleke. Some went on social media and national television to call Governor Adeleke all kinds of unprintable names.

"PDP in Osun State reaffirms its adoption and endorsement of Governor Ademola Adeleke for re-election in the 2026 governorship election on the platform of the PDP. Governor Ademola Adeleke and all members of the PDP in Osun State should remain in the PDP."

The caucus urged Osun State governor to continue the direction and implementation of the administration's five-point agenda.