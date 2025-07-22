Nigeria: Natasha Locked Out of N/Assembly

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP, Kogi Central) has been prevented from gaining entry into the National Assembly Complex to attend Tuesday plenary.

Security operatives, who kept vigil at all the entrance gates to the National Assembly with their vans, had locked all the gates on Natasha's arrival.

The senator was in company of her supporters and political allies who came in solidarity with her.

Recall that the Senate had in March suspended Natasha for six months over alleged misconduct and refusal to comply with the chamber's sitting arrangement during plenary on February 20, 2025.

But the senator approached the Federal High Court in Abuja, to seek redress.

The court ruled that the Senate acted beyond its powers by suspending Senator Natasha for six months and ordered for her recall.

Justice Binta Nyako, who delivered the judgement, described the duration of the suspension as "excessive" and without a clear legal foundation.

The judge pointed out that since the National Assembly is only required to sit for 181 days in a legislative year, suspending a lawmaker for roughly that same length of time effectively silences the voice of an entire constituency--a move she described as unconstitutional.

Since then Natasha has been making attempts to resume plenary.

On Saturday, she vowed to resume plenary today when the Senate reconvenes.

But the Chairman Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Yemi Adaramodu (APC, Ekiti South), in a statement in Sunday warned Natasha to stay away from the National Assembly.

Adaramodu claimed that Natasha was yet to comply with court directives of N5 million payable to the federal government for contempt of court, and a mandatory apology in two national newspapers and on her Facebook page.

"The Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria wishes to reaffirm, for the third time, that there is no subsisting court order mandating the Senate to recall Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan before the expiration of her suspension.

"This clarification becomes necessary following the circulating claims by the suspended Senator that she intends to resume at the Senate next Tuesday based on a misinterpretation of the recent judgment delivered by Hon. Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

"Rather, the Honourable Court gave a non-binding advisory urging the Senate to consider amending its Standing Orders and reviewing the suspension, which it opined might be excessive," the statement said.

Daily Trust reports that hundreds of National Assembly staff and visitors are currently left stranded at the gates as security operatives have locked everywhere compelling motorists to turn back.

The development has led to traffic jam, as motorist and pedestrians are Manoeuvring to find their way out.