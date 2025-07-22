Nigeria: Buhari Was Exceptional Soldier, Astute Democrat - Doguwa

The leader of the Northern Regional Caucus in the House of Representatives, Hon. Al Hassan Ado Doguwa, has described former President Muhammadu Buhari as an exceptional soldier and astute democrat.

Doguwa, who represents Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency of Kano state, disclosed this in a tribute to Buhari released on Sunday.

The former Majority Leader of the House during the Buhari administration said he received the news of the death of the former president with a high sense of grief.

He said, "Late President Buhari was such a mentor, a father figure, and a statesman whose legacy will endure for generations. He was a man of uncommon integrity, rare honesty and profound dignity; resolute in character, steadfast in purpose, and unwavering in his commitment to personal principles for the greater good of our country.

"His service to Nigeria, spanning more than six decades, was marked by discipline, honesty, and a deep-seated love for the nation. Whether as military Head of State from 1983 to 1985, or as a democratically elected president from 2015 to 2023, Buhari's impact on the Nigerian political space was profound and far-reaching".

Doguwa said that, as military Head of State, Buhari introduced a regime of discipline and accountability at a time when Nigeria was sliding into corruption and moral decay.

"Although critics saw his methods as stern, his intentions were clearly for the greater good of Nigerians.

His military government focused on restoring public confidence, strengthening national institutions, and enforcing public discipline. Those were difficult times, and history will remember that he governed with the conviction that Nigeria must be put on the path of justice."As civilian President, Buhari's government achieved monumental successes in combating corruption, enhancing security, promoting economic development, and enhancing democratic principles, fair play and justice. He ensures the unfettered reign of the principles of the Separation of Powers between the three arms of government

"President Buhari became the first opposition candidate in Nigerian history to defeat a sitting President, a testament to the public's faith in his personal integrity. Elected twice, he led with a sterling commitment to fighting corruption, national security, and infrastructural reinvigoration.

"His administration laid the groundwork for long-term reforms, investing in rail, road, and energy infrastructure that will serve Nigeria for decades to come. Under his leadership, the fight against Boko Haram was intensified, and the Nigerian military regained considerable ground in the North-East.

"His commitment to rooting out corruption was unwavering, earning him both criticism and admiration, but always reflecting his sincere belief in Nigeria's potential to be great.

"As Chief Whip during the 8th Assembly, I came closer to President Buhari when I noticed the sterling qualities of an honest, detribalised and democratic president whose penchant for the welfare of the Nigerian people remained paramount in his mind at all times.

"During a recent interaction with former Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, he said, he considered it one of the great honours of his life to have worked during Buhari's administration as Speaker of the House of Representatives."Even in his imperfections, he remained an honourable man--a soldier and patriot who believed in justice, fairness, and the power of good governance. He did not govern for applause; he governed to serve humanity.

"Today, as we reflect on his life and contributions, we must also extend our deepest condolences to the former First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari, their children, and the extended Buhari family. Our heartfelt thanks to His Excellency, the Governor, Malam Dikko Umar Radda and His Royal Highness, Alhaji Umar Faruq Umar, CON, the Emir of Daura," he stated.