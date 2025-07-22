Nigeria: FG Trains FCT Health Managers On Smart, Data-Driven Plans

The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has trained health leaders and managers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on developing smart, budget-linked, and data-driven Annual Operational Plans (AOP).

The four-day training, which concluded on Saturday in Abuja, was part of the National Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative (NSHRII) focusing on leadership, health system strengthening, and planning capacity development.

Dr. Adedolapo Fasawe, Mandate Secretary, FCT Health Services and Environment Secretariat (FCT HSES), stated that the training marks a significant milestone toward the development of a data-driven and smart, budget-linked 2026 AOP. (NAN)

This, she explained, will align with the FCT budget and enable the administration to draw down on available funds from the Disbursement-Linked Indicators (DLIs).

Fasawe noted that over 70 senior health officials, program managers, and planning officers from across the FCT, area councils, and development and implementing partners participated in the four-day step-down training.

She described the training as a "bold step" toward strengthening health systems and developing a budget-linked AOP that aligns with government priorities for donors and development partners to engage with.