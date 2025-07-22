Nigeria: FG Trains FCT Health Managers On Smart, Data-Driven Plans

21 July 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has trained health leaders and managers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on developing smart, budget-linked, and data-driven Annual Operational Plans (AOP).

The four-day training, which concluded on Saturday in Abuja, was part of the National Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative (NSHRII) focusing on leadership, health system strengthening, and planning capacity development.

Dr. Adedolapo Fasawe, Mandate Secretary, FCT Health Services and Environment Secretariat (FCT HSES), stated that the training marks a significant milestone toward the development of a data-driven and smart, budget-linked 2026 AOP. (NAN)

This, she explained, will align with the FCT budget and enable the administration to draw down on available funds from the Disbursement-Linked Indicators (DLIs).

Fasawe noted that over 70 senior health officials, program managers, and planning officers from across the FCT, area councils, and development and implementing partners participated in the four-day step-down training.

She described the training as a "bold step" toward strengthening health systems and developing a budget-linked AOP that aligns with government priorities for donors and development partners to engage with.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.