Nigeria: African Markets Attracting More UK Businesses - Report

21 July 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Peter Moses

There is a growing number of British businesses identifying Africa as a key strategic growth region - drawn by structural reforms, demographic momentum, and rapid digital transformation across the continent.

This is according to new research by UK-based Strategy Management Partners.

The research, based on a survey of senior decision-makers from 250 large UK-based companies, finds that 50% are already active in African markets and planning to expand further.

The study finds that an additional 28% are considering entry, signalling a clear uptick in long-term interest from international businesses with the resources to scale regionally.

The findings challenge outdated perceptions of Africa as a high-risk or secondary market.

Instead, the research highlighted key drivers behind renewed commercial interest:

  • 61% of UK leaders cited Africa's large and growing consumer markets as a major draw.
  • 61% pointed to the continent's rapid pace of digital and technological adoption.
  • 50% highlighted the potential of Africa's young, skilled, and digitally native population.

The study also suggested that Africa is no longer viewed simply as a market for philanthropic initiatives or short-term gain.

According to the study, only 20% of respondents cited philanthropic motives, while most are focused on building commercially viable, long-term operations.

However, despite rising optimism, the study noted that significant operational and policy challenges remain.

The top four barriers to investment cited by UK business leaders were: political and country risk (68%); safety and security issues (66.4%); regulatory barriers and tariffs (60.4%); and the complexity of cross-border transactions (60%).

"Addressing these issues will be crucial to unlocking Africa's full potential for UK investment," the study said.

The research noted that UK companies are showing the most interest in sectors that align with Africa's core strengths, such as natural resources, agriculture, a young and expanding population, and infrastructure development.

"UK businesses are increasingly seeing Africa as a strategic growth market, driven by structural reforms, digital adoption, and the momentum behind the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)," says Muibat Ijaiya, Partner at Strategy Management Partners. "But real progress will depend on practical cooperation with African governments. The AfCFTA is a pivotal step forward - what's needed now is a deeper alignment between public policy and private investment to address trade, regulatory and infrastructure barriers, and unlock long-term, sustainable growth."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.