Nigeria: African Markets Attracting More UK Businesses - Report

There is a growing number of British businesses identifying Africa as a key strategic growth region - drawn by structural reforms, demographic momentum, and rapid digital transformation across the continent.

This is according to new research by UK-based Strategy Management Partners.

The research, based on a survey of senior decision-makers from 250 large UK-based companies, finds that 50% are already active in African markets and planning to expand further.

The study finds that an additional 28% are considering entry, signalling a clear uptick in long-term interest from international businesses with the resources to scale regionally.

The findings challenge outdated perceptions of Africa as a high-risk or secondary market.

Instead, the research highlighted key drivers behind renewed commercial interest:

61% of UK leaders cited Africa's large and growing consumer markets as a major draw.

61% pointed to the continent's rapid pace of digital and technological adoption.

50% highlighted the potential of Africa's young, skilled, and digitally native population.

The study also suggested that Africa is no longer viewed simply as a market for philanthropic initiatives or short-term gain.

According to the study, only 20% of respondents cited philanthropic motives, while most are focused on building commercially viable, long-term operations.

However, despite rising optimism, the study noted that significant operational and policy challenges remain.

The top four barriers to investment cited by UK business leaders were: political and country risk (68%); safety and security issues (66.4%); regulatory barriers and tariffs (60.4%); and the complexity of cross-border transactions (60%).

"Addressing these issues will be crucial to unlocking Africa's full potential for UK investment," the study said.

The research noted that UK companies are showing the most interest in sectors that align with Africa's core strengths, such as natural resources, agriculture, a young and expanding population, and infrastructure development.

"UK businesses are increasingly seeing Africa as a strategic growth market, driven by structural reforms, digital adoption, and the momentum behind the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)," says Muibat Ijaiya, Partner at Strategy Management Partners. "But real progress will depend on practical cooperation with African governments. The AfCFTA is a pivotal step forward - what's needed now is a deeper alignment between public policy and private investment to address trade, regulatory and infrastructure barriers, and unlock long-term, sustainable growth."