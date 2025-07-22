Nigeria: Life Returns to FCT Health Centres After Months of Strike

Life is gradually returning to the primary health centers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) following months of strike action by their workers.

The workers, under the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), had in March shut down all health centers in the six area councils over the non-implementation of the new minimum wage and unpaid arrears by the council chairmen.

Last week Monday, the union's leadership suspended the strike and directed workers to resume duties on Tuesday, July 15.

Our correspondent, who visited some of the health centers in the area councils, observed that the centers have reopened, and patients are flocking in.

At a primary health center in Abaji Area Council, our reporter observed patients, including nursing mothers, receiving attention, while others waited.

Mrs. Zainab Aliyu, a patient, said she visited for a medical check-up due to malaria symptoms. She was promptly attended to and prescribed medication.

"I actually came this morning (Friday) after I suspected signs of malaria, and thank God, the health workers were on ground, and they attended to me promptly and prescribed some drugs for me," she stated.

Mr. Abubakar Omoru, the Local Immunization Officer (LIO) for the council, told our reporter that patients suffering from various ailments have been accessing treatment since workers resumed on Tuesday, following NULGE's directive.

He added that the center has been dispensing drugs to tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS, and other patients while pregnant women have also started attending antenatal care.

According to Omoru, several health workers have been deployed to the field to conduct immunization exercises across the council.

He also mentioned that the center is currently observing the Maternal Newborn And Child Health Week (MNCHW), which typically occurs every six months.

At Dabi-Bako Primary Health Center in Kwali Area Council of the FCT, health personnel were seen attending to patients, including nursing mothers.

It was observed that some patients were undergoing blood pressure tests, while others were receiving drug prescriptions from health workers.

Mr. Ayuba Isaac, a patient, expressed relief that the center had reopened.

He usually visits to get drugs for tuberculosis.

"I passed through tough times when the health center was shut down for over three months due to the strike by the health workers. But today, I am glad that the center has been opened and they are attending to us," he said.

At Gwagwalada Township Clinic, numerous patients were also seen, with medical personnel attending to them.

Some patients who spoke with our reporter expressed delight at the center's reopening, stating that it had alleviated their frustration in accessing medical attention.

Mrs. Rabiat Gambo, a nursing mother, said she came from Unguwar Azaara with her two-month-old daughter for deworming, which was successfully carried out.