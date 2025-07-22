Nigeria: Sports Can Curb Youth Restiveness, Crime - Etsu Kwali

The Etsu of Kwali in the Federal Capital Territory, Mr. Luka Ayedo Nizassan, has emphasized the importance of sports in resolving conflicts, youth restiveness, and crime. He made this known while kicking off the finals of the first edition of the Amijapp Football Championship Cup 2025 in Kwali Area Council.

The competition, which featured 11 teams from across the 10 wards of Kwali Area Council, was sponsored by Engineer Pius Aminu, Managing Director and CEO of Amijapp Nigeria Limited.

The traditional monarch noted that such competitions serve as community stabilizers and help in resolving conflicts, youth restiveness, and crime.

Engineer Pius Aminu echoed similar sentiments, describing football as a unifying factor that engages youth and has become a multi-billion-dollar business. He encouraged people to invest in football, highlighting its potential for growth and development.

Mr. Nuhu Daniel Kwali, the incumbent Speaker of the Kwali Legislative Arm and APC standard-bearer for the 2026 chairmanship election, expressed his belief that sports help keep youth away from crime.

Mr. Atiaro Stephen, Captain of Academy Stars Football Club, couldn't contain his excitement after winning the competition.

The competition saw Academy Stars Football Club emerge as winners, defeating Ortega Academy Football Club 1-0. Kolo Football Club took third place after defeating Biggy Football Club.

The event witnessed the presentation of trophies and medals to the winners, runners-up, and third-place finishers, as well as consolation prizes for all participating teams and officials.