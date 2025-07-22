Nigeria: NPFL AGM, 2025/2026 Season Draws Hold July 28

The draws ceremony to flag off activities for the 2025/2026 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season will be held on Monday, July 28 in Abuja.

According to the league organisers, the draws will be preceded by the Annual General Meeting at the Abuja Continental Hotel (Old Sheraton Hotel) Abuja.

In a letter of invitation to the clubs, the NPFL Chief Operating Officer (COO), Davidson Owumi, explained that part of the agenda of the AGM will be the draw ceremony for the fixtures of the new season slated to start on August 22nd.

"In addition to the various reports that will be presented at the AGM, we are also going to conduct the framework for the fixtures of the new season," said Owumi.

The statement also indicated that the Chairman of the NPFL Board, Hon Gbenga Elegbeleye will lead the meeting with the board members and the 20 clubs that played in the last season.

The four promoted clubs will be formally admitted to the NPFL just as the four relegated clubs will be attending their last meeting as part of the elite league.

The relegated clubs are Lobi Stars, Sunshine Stars, Akwa United and Heartland while the promoted clubs are Kun Khalifa, Wikki Tourists, Barau FC and Warri Wolves.

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau is expected to declare the meeting open with a number of ex-international players in attendance to add colour to the draw event.