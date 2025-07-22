Nigeria: Basketball - MFM Begins Title Defence Against First Deep Waters

The Atlantic Conference of the 2025 edition of the Zenith Bank Women's Premier Basketball League will dunk off today at the indoor Sports Hall of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin, Edo State, as the defending Champion, Mountain of Fire and Ministries (MFM) begins their title defence against First Deep Waters.

The annual elite women basketball league is sponsored by Zenith Bank Plc in collaboration with the Nigeria Basketball Federation.

According to the organisers, the mouth-watering clash between MFM and First Deep Waters will take the centre-stage at 1pm after two morning matches.

The first match of the day will be played between Sunshine Angels and Bayelsa Blue Whales at 9am while the second game slated for 11am will see First Bank and Delta Force going for each other's jugular.

In the last game of Day one scheduled to start at 3pm, IGP Queens square up against Dolphins.

The Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank Plc, Dame Adaora Umeoji, has assured that the women basketball league which the company has been sponsoring for about 20 years will continue to get better.

Umeoji also expressed satisfaction with how products of the competition have played pivotal roles in D'Tigress' dominance of the continent.

It will be recalled that the MFM Basketball team won the 2023 and 2024 editions of the league.