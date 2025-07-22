Africa's Finest Karatekas Arrive Abuja for 2025 Championship

No fewer than 1,000 athletes and officials from 31 countries have begun to converge on Abuja, Nigeria's capital, for the 2025 African Karate Championships.

At a press conference held yesterday at the media center of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, the President of the Karate Federation of Nigeria (KFN), Hon. Silas Agara, revealed that all participating countries have already arrived with their contingents ahead of the continental showdown.

The championship officially kicks off today, July 21, with a technical session for officiating officials and coaches, and will run through to Sunday, July 27.

According to Agara, the KFN is fully handling all logistics, transportation, and infrastructural arrangements for the event, while participating countries are responsible for their own accommodation.

"Most of the participating countries' athletes and officials are already in Abuja. With 31 countries and approximately 1,000 athletes and officials, we, as the host country, are ready for the championship.

Although it has been quite challenging, all logistical arrangements have been efficient, and we are prepared for the Games," he assured.

Agara highlighted that the championship will offer Nigerian athletes the opportunity to compete against the best in the continent, thereby enhancing their reputation.

"Egypt is bringing some of the best athletes in the world, who are ranked among the top five globally. Our karatekas will be excited to compete against them."

The technical director of the Karate Federation of Nigeria, Dave Jegede, noted that 16 athletes will represent Nigeria at the championship and are eager to make the country proud.

"In preparation for this championship, we have held four karate events to ensure our athletes are ready, and I can assure you that they are prepared to make Nigerians proud."