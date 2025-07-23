Nigeria: National Assembly Bars Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan From Resuming Plenary

There was drama at the National Assembly complex in Abuja yesterday as security operatives blocked Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP, Kogi Central) from resuming plenary.

Heavily armed officers stationed at all entrances denied the senator access, ordering her and her supporters to vacate the premises. This led to a tense standoff as her supporters questioned the move and attempted to force their way in, chanting "Push!" before being pushed back by the security personnel, who issued stern warnings.

The confrontation caused major human and vehicular congestion at the gates, with many stranded.

Senator Natasha was suspended in March for six months over alleged misconduct and refusal to adhere to Senate sitting arrangements. However, she challenged the suspension in court.

In June, Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja ruled that the Senate overreached its powers. She described the suspension as excessive and unconstitutional, pointing out that the National Assembly is mandated to sit for 181 days annually, and suspending a lawmaker for nearly the entire session violates the rights of the constituents.

Despite the judgement, Senate leadership insisted she remain suspended pending receipt of the Certified True Copy of the ruling.

Natasha had vowed to resume yesterday, prompting a Sunday warning from Senate spokesperson Yemi Adaramodu (APC, Ekiti South), who maintained that no binding order required her reinstatement.

He added that the court merely offered an advisory, not a directive, and claimed Natasha was yet to comply with orders to pay a N5 million fine for contempt and publish apologies in two national dailies and on Facebook.

Speaking to journalists after being blocked, Natasha said, "Justice Nyako ruled my suspension unconstitutional. Denying me access today violates my rights and those of my constituents."

She alleged her suspension came a day after accusing Senate President Godswill Akpabio of sexual harassment. "This is persecution," she said. "I'm not on trial for corruption or murder, yet I'm treated like a criminal."

Natasha vowed to explore further legal action, saying, "I will not apologise for standing against injustice. I remain committed to serving my people."

She added, "I came into politics to raise the bar, not to be silenced."