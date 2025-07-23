Nigeria: Atiku Warns Against Threatening Peter Obi

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has reacted to a recent warning by the Edo State governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, asking the 2023 Labour Party's presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, to obtain security clearance from the state government before visiting the state.

Responding to the development, Atiku declared that any threat to Obi is a threat to all Nigerians.

The former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) made the statement via his official Facebook page on Tuesday in response to the remarks by Governor Okpebholo.

The governor's comment, made during the defection ceremony of a federal lawmaker, Marcus Onobun, to the All Progressives Congress (APC), has drawn widespread criticism from opposition figures and concerned citizens.

Earlier in July, Obi had visited St. Philomena Hospital School of Nursing Sciences in Benin City, the Edo State capital, where he donated N15 million to support the school's project.

Atiku said, "Let it be known that a threat against Peter Obi or any of us, is a threat against all of us."

LEADERSHIP reports that Governor Okpebholo had clarified his remarks regarding the security clearance from Obi, citing security concerns around high profile citizens and the mandate to ensure protection for all citizens coming into the state.