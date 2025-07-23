Lesotho: PM Issues Warning On National Security

PRIME Minister Sam Matekane has issued a stern warning against actions that threaten national security, citing the recent arrest of Basotho Covenant Movement (BCM) leader, Dr Tšepo Lipholo, as an example.

Speaking on national television on Tuesday night, Mr Matekane said police investigations into Dr Lipholo's case were at an advanced stage and would be presented before the courts once complete.

"It has come to our realisation that these matters are not being handled well, as they impact the security and stability of this country. This has led to the arrest of Dr Lipholo, and police investigations are at an advanced stage and will be tabled before the courts of law when completed," Mr Matekane said.

The Prime Minister said while there is nothing wrong with citizens seeking to reclaim their lost ancestral land, this should be done within the bounds of the law.

"There is nothing wrong with fighting for the country, as was also suggested by the people during the national reforms process. But when the time is right, working in conjunction with other leaders and the nation, the government will attend to this matter.

"But as we do that, I advise that we avoid actions that threaten peace, stability, and development. Let us always abide by the law to give Lesotho the dignity it deserves."

Meanwhile, Dr Lipholo's hopes of securing release from custody have suffered a legal blow after the government formally opposed his High Court bail application, which had been set down for hearing on Monday.

When the matter was heard before Justice Tšeliso Mokoko, the Crown, represented by Advocate Sekonyela Thantsi, informed the court that it had filed a notice to oppose the bail application.

Justice Mokoko then advised Dr Lipholo's lawyer, Adv Borenahabokhethe Sekonyela, that in line with High Court litigation rules, the Crown must be allowed until 18 July (tomorrow), to file its response.

Following that, Adv Sekonyela is expected to submit his answering papers by 25 July 2025 after which the court will then set a new date for arguments.

This delay means Dr Lipholo will remain in custody at the Maseru Central Correctional Institution until the court hears and rules on his bail bid.

Dr Lipholo is facing charges of sedition, contempt of court, and incitement, allegedly stemming from remarks deemed disrespectful to the Royal Family. He is currently fighting two legal battles before the High Court: one challenging his remand, and the other seeking bail.

The government's opposition to bail further prolongs his detention as legal and constitutional issues surrounding his arrest continue to unfold.

Former top army official, retired Major General Sam Makoro, was also brought in for questioning at Police Headquarters from Sunday until he was released on Tuesday.

Contacted for comment, Maj-Gen Makoro said he was not at liberty to talk about his detention or interrogation, lest he interferes with police investigations.